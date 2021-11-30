ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Movies

Should Above the Rim be Rebooted?

By Tom Foster
TVOvermind
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBack in 1994, a movie was made that probably wasn’t the best overall representation of the game of basketball since it went beyond the game, but it was still extremely entertaining and is still one of the many movies that people enjoy watching today given that it featured a few of...

tvovermind.com

Comments / 0

Related
TVOvermind

Movies That Need a Reboot: Waterworld

It’s kind of hard to say that this movie should be rebooted since among many others I did happen to like it, but it’s also possible to admit that it needed a bit of help that it didn’t receive during the course of the story. Ignoring the science that says that Waterworld wouldn’t be as much of a possibility as this movie suggests, the story is a compelling one since science does mention that at one time the world was covered almost entirely, or perhaps entirely, with water. But skipping the long, drawn-out explanation of what happened, it stands to reason that if the ice caps melted today it wouldn’t cause the deluge that this movie was based around. The coastal regions would rise quite a bit, but landmasses would remain. Now that that’s out of the way, let’s get into the story and discuss what could possibly be done to make this thing work again. There are a lot of great elements in the story, but something prevented it from being the smash hit that was needed to cover the budget.
SCIENCE
TVOvermind

Movies That Need a Reboot: Falling Down

Some might want to know how this movie could be rebooted or even remade, but the truth is that we live in a slightly different world than the one that Michael Douglas found himself walking through back in 1993. Almost three decades later things have become even crazier if that’s believable, and people like William Foster, Douglas’ character, are a little more plentiful and have learned how to be smart when having their breakdowns, as a lot of them have been able to air their grievances in ways that have started a movement or learned how to disrupt many lives all at once, not just a few at a time. One thing that should be remembered when thinking about this character however is that while he did make a lot of the wrong choices, he started out with a fairly noble goal of simply going home, and then finding a present for his daughter, who he wasn’t allowed to see since his ex-wife had a restraining order against him. Foster, who had been living with his mother up to that point, was not a stable individual, as was proven during his long walk through the city.
MOVIES
Fort Wayne Journal Gazette

Johnson reboots 'Bridges' for USA

Don Johnson's career has been motoring along since “Nash Bridges,” but now, they're together again. Although his work has been marked lately by such ventures as NBC's “Kenan” (in which he'll continue in its upcoming second season) and the hit movie “Knives Out,” the veteran actor followed his trendsetting “Miami Vice” run with another long-running show, about the exploits of a self-styled San Francisco police detective. It's the same character in a new age – still driving a classic Barracuda – as Johnson returns in a new “Nash Bridges” movie that USA Network debuts Saturday.
MOVIES
TVOvermind

Could The Crow Reboot Finally Happen One Day?

There’s word that The Crow reboot will never come, but the creator of the reboot, Corin Hardy, is of the mind that he’s not going to let go of the chance to make it happen, though it remains to be seen when he’s really going to make a push to see that this finally happens. The downside of this particular reboot is that The Crow hasn’t had a great track record for a while now. The original movie is still a fan favorite and has been for a while, but the movies that came after it turned out to be more than a little disappointing as eventually, the story felt like it was lost, and had faded into something that wasn’t even reminiscent of the graphic novel that spawned the first movie, to begin with. There was a quality that the first movie had that none of the others managed to capitalize on, and while some might have thought that the revenge story of The Crow would have worked over and over, it became a bit stale after the first time around since while there are many ways to go with it, the lack of imagination kind of killed the idea when it came to moving forward.
MOVIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Bernie Mac
Person
Tupac Shakur
TVOvermind

It Sounds as Thought a Daredevil Reboot is Imminent

This announcement is bound to make a lot of people happy if it comes true, especially if it happens to fold into the rest of the MCU the way that many people are hoping it will. While the Daredevil that came before the formation of the MCU is still getting a great deal of shade thanks to the performance of Ben Affleck and several other factors, the Netflix show was widely loved by quite a few fans and was heavily lamented when it was taken off of the streaming giant’s roster. But should it be brought back, or even better, be turned into a movie, there are bound to be a lot of supportive fans that will be willing to purchase a ticket when that day comes. The point is, people want Daredevil back in a big way. The same could be said about a lot of other Marvel characters, including some that haven’t made a debut with Sony or the MCU since they haven’t been introduced at all at this point. The time is coming for a lot of them however, and it’s likely to happen in the next decade that we’ll see the MCU expand in ways fans weren’t expecting.
TV SERIES
TVOvermind

Is It Too Late for a Resident Evil Reboot?

It’s an honest question to be certain since for every person that appears ready and willing to see the reboot, there are at least a few people that are wondering if this is a good idea and if it’s bound to do anything other than muddy the waters that have already been well-stomped and trampled through when it comes to Resident Evil. Granted, the upcoming reboot is going to try sticking to the source material a little more than what’s already been pushed, but it’s still enough to wonder if that’s going to be enough when it comes to the overall story and the acceptance of the fans. Many should recall that the Milla Jovovich version received as much criticism as love over the years, and if not for the fact that Alice became a serious badass that people loved, the story might never have continued in the same vein that it did since there would have been no money in it. Milla was hot at the right time and her presence in the movies was enough to get people on board whether they’d played the games or not.
VIDEO GAMES
TVOvermind

Movies That Need a Reboot: Universal Soldier

The idea for this movie kind of went off the rails since despite being perfect for the 90s, which it was, the sequels that came after were, well, not exactly quite as easy to accept. But when the initial movie came out the idea was actually pretty cool even if it would be an abhorrent way to utilize soldiers that had already done their duty for their country. The whole idea of the Unisol (Universal Soldier) program was to take veterans that been cryogenically preserved and put them to use once again as a specialized anti-terrorist organization that used human beings in a capacity that made them little more than tools to be used over and over by utilizing technology that could make them more efficient, more obedient, and even more durable. It also gave them what amounts to a healing factor, even if it came at a fairly high price. Their bodies would actually begin to heat up, almost like an engine overheating, and they would need to be cooled down every now and again in order to keep them functioning.
MOVIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
TVOvermind

10 TV Bad Guys that Fans Loved

Much like the movies, TV shows have villains that a lot of people happen to like for one reason or another. Some folks like to root for the villain for some reason, but there are times when it makes sense if the villain started out as someone that people might have liked had they not gone bad. At one time it sounded odd to hear that people enjoyed the villain more than the heroes of a given story, but when one sits down to really understand some of the villains that have come and gone over the years and how they’ve affected and shaped the programming that we’ve been enjoying, it becomes a little easier to be thankful for said villains as they add an element to one show after another that might not have been as enjoyable if not for the bad guy, or woman, that stood against the heroes for their own reasons, no matter what the reason behind being bad was.
TV SERIES
TVOvermind

Five Mutants That The MCU Should Develop

Plenty of fans are ready to see the X-Men come to the big screen or possibly even to Disny+, but when that’s going to happen is kind of hard to say since Disney is telling people that it will happen, just not when. But it would be nice this time around if more mutants had the chance to shine than has happened in the past since to be fair, the X-Men movies really only focused on a few characters when the truth is that there are a lot of mutants that have been involved with the X-Men or been a part of the team over the years. There are definitely favorites that people would like to see, but there’s also the hope that the MCU will focus on other storylines and widen the scope when it comes to the X-Men since there are a lot of interesting characters that have come from this idea over the past few decades that they’ve existed in Marvel. If the Mouse House could shift the lens over to a few other heroes that would be awesome. Here are a few mutants that the MCU could hopefully consider when the X-Men get started.
COMICS
BET

Megan Thee Stallion To Perform A Special Hometown Concert at Houston’s 713 Music Hall

Recent college grad and three-time Grammy Award-winner, Megan Thee Stallion, is heading home to Houston for a special performance at 713 Music Hall. Formerly known as The Terminal, the occasion will celebrate the 5,000-capacity concert venue’s renaming and focus attention on transforming the historic Barbara Jordan Post Office into a hub for culture, food, shopping, and recreation.
MUSIC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Movies
hotnewhiphop.com

Young Dolph Reportedly Owned Over 100 Memphis Properties & Bought Foreclosures For His Children's Birthdays

The the days since legendary Memphis rapperYoung Dolph was tragically shot and killed in his hometown, tributes from every corner of the internet have poured in. Speaking to the legacy he leaves behind as a musician, as well as the legacy he leaves behind as a man and a father, seemingly every new social media tribute dedicated to Young Dolph has revealed something new about the Gelato rapper.
CELEBRITIES
bravotv.com

Kandi Burruss and Todd Tucker Welcome a New Member to Their Family

Kandi Burruss and Todd Tucker’s household just got a little bigger. The Real Housewives of Atlanta cast member and her husband have officially welcomed a new member to their family, as captured in a recent post on Instagram. On November 25, Todd took to Instagram to introduce his family’s adorable...
PETS
Variety

Tyler Perry Promises ‘Every Available Resource Will Be Used’ to Find Jacqueline Avant’s Killer

Tyler Perry has shared his mourning over the death of Jacqueline Avant, stating that “every available resource will be used” to help find the philanthropist’s killer. Avant, the 81-year-old wife of music industry legend Clarence Avant and mother of Nicole Avant, was fatally shot early Wednesday morning by a home intruder at her Beverly Hills residence. “My heart breaks for Clarence and Nicole and all the Avant family. This world can be so cruel and cold!!” Perry wrote on his official Twitter. The media figure also shared several images of the Avants. “I have no idea what kind of sub-human could...
MUSIC
HipHopDX.com

Fabolous Finally Goes Public With Diddy Party Confession

Most people want to go to a celebrity afterparty to rub shoulders and mingle with whichever stars are in the house. Fabolous has been to several events in his day, but it appears he feels some of those parties weren’t all they were cracked up to be. The Brooklyn rapper...
CELEBRITIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy