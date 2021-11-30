Should Above the Rim be Rebooted?

There’s word that The Crow reboot will never come, but the creator of the reboot, Corin Hardy, is of the mind that he’s not going to let go of the chance to make it happen, though it remains to be seen when he’s really going to make a push to see that this finally happens. The downside of this particular reboot is that The Crow hasn’t had a great track record for a while now. The original movie is still a fan favorite and has been for a while, but the movies that came after it turned out to be more than a little disappointing as eventually, the story felt like it was lost, and had faded into something that wasn’t even reminiscent of the graphic novel that spawned the first movie, to begin with. There was a quality that the first movie had that none of the others managed to capitalize on, and while some might have thought that the revenge story of The Crow would have worked over and over, it became a bit stale after the first time around since while there are many ways to go with it, the lack of imagination kind of killed the idea when it came to moving forward.

