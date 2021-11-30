ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Business

Powell places faster bond-buying taper on Fed's Christmas table

By Lindsay Dunsmuir, Ann Saphir
Reuters
Reuters
 6 days ago

Nov 30 (Reuters) - U.S. central bankers in December will discuss whether to end their bond purchases a few months earlier than had been anticipated, Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell said on Tuesday, pointing to a strong economy, stalled workforce growth, and high inflation that is expected to last into mid-2022.

Powell twinned his remarks, whose hawkish tone took some analysts by surprise, with an observation that the economic risk from an emergent variant of COVID-19 will be better understood by the Fed's Dec. 14-15 policy meeting but will in any case be far less than in the spring of 2020 when the pandemic erupted.

"Since the last meeting, we've seen basically elevated inflation pressures, we've seen very strong labor market data without any improvement in labor supply, we’ve seen strong spending data too," the Fed chief told members of the Senate Banking Committee.

High inflation, now running at more than twice the Fed's flexible target of 2% annually but which the central bank has for months characterized as "transitory," is only expected to ease in the second half of 2022, Powell said.

Given how long it has lasted, Powell said: "I think it's probably a good time to retire that word."

Earlier this month, the Fed began reducing its purchases of Treasuries and mortgage-backed securities from $120 billion per month at a pace that would put it on track to complete the wind-down by mid-2022. The program was introduced in early 2020 to help nurse the economy through the COVID-19 pandemic.

In his testimony, Powell said "we are actually at our next meeting in a couple of weeks going to have a discussion about accelerating that taper by a few months."

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Ngc0Q_0d9mzBiO00
Reuters Graphics

His comments follow those of a number of Fed officials who in recent weeks have advocated for, or at least signaled an openness to, ending asset purchases sometime in the spring to allow for an earlier start of interest rate increases should they be needed to rein in inflation.

In recent days, the emergence of the Omicron variant has unnerved global financial markets, amid fears that it could spread faster, pierce vaccination protections, and be more severe than the current dominant Delta strain.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3FlBOY_0d9mzBiO00
Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen and Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell arrive to testify before a Senate Banking Committee hybrid hearing on oversight of the Treasury Department and the Federal Reserve on Capitol Hill in Washington, U.S., November 30, 2021. REUTERS/Elizabeth Frantz

Powell's remarks helped drive U.S. stocks lower, with the S&P 500 (.SPX) index shedding 1.3%, and cooled a rally in U.S. Treasuries.

Interest-rate futures traders returned to pricing in a June start to Fed interest rate hikes and at least one more increase in borrowing costs before the end of 2022

"It now looks like it will take a deterioration in the public health situation over the next two weeks to prevent the FOMC (Federal Open Market Committee) from deciding to quicken the pace of tapering at the next meeting," Michael Feroli, an economist at JP Morgan, wrote in a note.

OMICRON RISKS

Health officials are racing to determine how transmissible and deadly the new Omicron variant is and to what extent current vaccines remain protective. The United States has imposed a travel ban on some southern African nations where the strain is prevalent.

The Delta variant dented the U.S. economy over the summer, slowing employment gains amid workers' fears of contracting the virus and exacerbating supply chain snags that have driven up inflation.

"It's really about transmissibility, it's about the ability of the vaccines to address any new variant, it's about the severity of the disease once it's contracted ... I am told by experts we'll know quite a bit about those answers within about a month," Powell said in his testimony. "We'll know something, though, within a week to 10 days."

"Then and only then can we make an assessment of what the impact would be on the economy ... For now, it's a risk to the baseline, it’s not really baked into our forecast."

Nonetheless, Powell acknowledged that Omicron is elevating the uncertainty around the outlook for the economy - and potentially adding to inflation risks - though he said he does not think its effects will be "remotely comparable" to March 2020 when the pandemic cast the economy into a short but historically deep recession.

Powell is scheduled to testify on Wednesday before the U.S. House of Representatives Financial Services Committee.

Additional reporting by Jonnelle Marte in New York and Karen Pierog in Chicago; Writing by Dan Burns; Editing by Richard Pullin and Paul Simao

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Comments / 2

Related
worldpropertyjournal.com

Biden Administration Looking to Double Lumber Tariffs Charged to U.S. Home Builders

It's a Gut Punch to American Home Buyers and Home Builders, says NAHB. The National Association of Home Builders chairman Chuck Fowke issued the following statement after the U.S. Commerce moved forward last week with an administrative review to double the tariffs on Canadian lumber shipments into the U.S. from 9 percent to 17.9 percent:
BUSINESS
Reuters

Wall Street closes up as easing in virus fears aids rebound

Dec 6 (Reuters) - Wall Street's major averages closed higher on Monday with economically sensitive sectors and travel-related stocks soaring as investors were encouraged by some optimistic comments from a top U.S. official on the latest COVID-19 variant. Of Wall Street's three major averages, the Dow rose the most while...
STOCKS
Reuters

Wall Street regains some ground with help from easing virus fears

Dec 6 (Reuters) - Wall Street's major averages closed higher on Monday with economically sensitive sectors and travel-related stocks advancing solidly as investors were encouraged by some optimistic comments from a top U.S. official on the latest COVID-19 variant. Of Wall Street's three major averages, the Dow rose the most...
STOCKS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#U S Economy#Christmas#Inflation#Tapering#Federal Reserve Chair#Treasuries
FOXBusiness

Fed rate hikes in 2022 won't help inflation: Fmr. White House economist

Tyler Goodspeed, the former acting chairman of the Council of Economic Advisers, predicted inflation will likely continue into 2022 despite the Federal Reserve potentially hiking interest rates twice next year. Goodspeed joined "Mornings with Maria" on Monday to discuss high consumer prices, arguing even two rate cuts may not "cut it" as the economy continues to grapple with supply chain and labor force shortages.
BUSINESS
MarketWatch

Fed is widely seen backing a faster taper next week

WASHINGTON, DC - DECEMBER 01: Federal Reserve Board Chairman Jerome Powell checks on his watch during a hearing before House Financial Services Committee on Capitol Hill December 1, 2021 in Washington, DC. The committee held a hearing on "Oversight of the Treasury Department's and Federal Reserve's Pandemic Response." (Photo by Alex Wong/Getty Images) By Alex Wong/Getty Images THE FED.
WASHINGTON, DC
MarketWatch

Gold ends lower Monday as inflation, Fed interest-rate outlook remain in focus

This picture taken on November 8, 2020 shows a jewellery craftsman cleaning gold rings at the Makmur Gold workshop in Kota Bharu in Malaysia's Kelantan state. - Demand for the safe-haven commodity has soared in Malaysia during the coronavirus pandemic and it is not only professional investors who are cashing in, but small businesses too. (Photo by Mohd RASFAN / AFP) / TO GO WITH Health-virus-Malaysia-economy-gold, FOCUS by Patrick Lee (Photo by MOHD RASFAN/AFP via Getty Images) By mohd rasfan/Agence France-Presse/Getty Images METALS STOCKS.
BUSINESS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Federal Reserve
NewsBreak
Economy
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Markets
NewsBreak
Market Data
NewsBreak
U.S. Stocks
investing.com

Fed Seen on Track for Faster Bond Tapering Despite Jobs Numbers

(Bloomberg) -- Federal Reserve policy makers are likely to follow through with a faster tapering of asset purchases despite mixed readings on the labor-market recovery. “The probability of an accelerated taper is going up,” said Thomas Costerg, senior U.S. economist at Pictet Wealth Management. “The Fed can’t ignore the unemployment rate falling to a mere 4.2%.”
BUSINESS
actionforex.com

Fed Mester very open to consider faster tapering

Cleveland Fed President Loretta Mester told Bloomberg TV, “making the taper faster is definitely buying insurance and optionality so that if inflation doesn’t move back down significantly next year we’re in a position to be able hike if we have to.”. She said that recent data “have come in supportive...
BUSINESS
FXStreet.com

Fed's Daly: Fed might need to taper asset purchases faster than anticipated

Federal Reserve Bank of San Francisco President Mary Daly said on Thursday that the Fed might need to taper asset purchases faster than anticipated. "Fed may need to start crafting a plan to think about raising interest rates." "Long-run inflation expectations have been remarkably stable, giving her confidence that people...
BUSINESS
stockxpo.com

Fed’s Bostic Wants to Accelerate Pace of Bond Buying Taper

Federal Reserve Bank of Atlanta President Raphael Bostic said Thursday he would like to get the Federal Reserve in position to raise its short-term interest rate target next year if inflation pressures don’t retreat from currently high levels. To get there, the Fed should accelerate the pace of its drawdown,...
BUSINESS
Shore News Network

Fed’s Bostic: Eyeing end of Q1 conclusion for bond taper

(Reuters) – Federal Reserve Bank of Atlanta President Raphael Bostic told the Reuters Next conference on Thursday it would be appropriate to conclude the tapering of the central bank’s bond-buying program by the end of the first quarter of 2022. Bostic also said that if inflation continues to run as...
BUSINESS
investing.com

Fed Trio Echoes Powell on Faster Taper Amid Quickening Inflation

(Bloomberg) -- More Federal Reserve officials laid out the case for speeding up the removal of policy support amid higher inflation, adding their voices to the message delivered by Chair Jerome Powell earlier this week. “I certainly would be supportive of a committee decision to move the end of the...
BUSINESS
FOXBusiness

Fed's Powell pledges faster tapering timeline won't 'disrupt' markets

Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell assured lawmakers on Wednesday that a move by the U.S. central bank to speed up its withdrawal of support for the U.S. economy should not disrupt the markets, one day after his comments precipitated a massive nosedive on Wall Street. Powell told the Senate Banking...
BUSINESS
US News and World Report

Wall St Drops Over 1% on Powell's Faster Taper Comments, Omicron Worries

(Reuters) - Wall Street's main indexes tumbled more than 1% on Tuesday after Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell said the risk of higher inflation has increased and that it was appropriate to consider wrapping up tapering of bond purchases a few months sooner. In his testimony before the Senate Banking...
STOCKS
investing.com

S&P 500 Off Lows but Bleeding Continues as Powell Signals Faster Taper

Investing.com – The S&P 500 recovered some losses Tuesday, but remained pressured after Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell signaled a more aggressive tapering of bond purchases at a time when concerns about the new Omicron variant remained front and center. The S&P 500 fell 1.56%, but was down more than...
STOCKS
Reuters

Reuters

240K+
Followers
249K+
Post
117M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

Comments / 0

Community Policy