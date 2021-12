Towns totaled 28 points (11-16 FG, 3-5 3Pt, 3-6 FT), 10 rebounds and one block across 37 minutes during Saturday's 121-120 double-overtime win over Philadelphia. Towns was dealing with an illness before the game, but it didn't seem to affect him during the contest as he notched his ninth double-double of the season. The star big man was lights-out from the field, connecting on 11 of 16 field-goal attempts en route to his 14th game with 20-plus points. On the season, Towns is averaging 22.8 points, 9.0 rebounds, 3.5 assists, 1.3 steals and 1.1 blocks across 34.3 minutes per game. He will look to continue his strong play during the Timberwolves' upcoming three-game week, which begins Monday versus the Pacers.

NBA ・ 5 DAYS AGO