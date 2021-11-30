ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Eagles vs. Giants: 3 winners, 13 losers, 1 IDK

By Brandon Lee Gowton
bleedinggreennation.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Eagles lost to the Giants. Terrible. Time to hand out some winners, losers, and IDKs. Let’s be clear: there aren’t any gold stars to hand out after a loss like this. This is a soft “winner” inclusion. But it’s only fair to acknowledge the Eagles didn’t lose this...

bleedinggreennation.com

Eagles News: Minshew Mania in the Meadowlands?

Let’s get to the Philadelphia Eagles links ... Jalen Hurts is dealing with a sore ankle, and Eagles head coach Nick Sirianni was unable to say Monday whether Hurts will be able to start against the Jets on Sunday. Hurts took a number of big hits during the Eagles’ 13-7 loss to the Giants Sunday at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford and was hobbled by the end of the game. “He’s sore right now,” Sirianni said. “I’m going to have more information for you on Wednesday. Not putting any time (projections) on him or anything like that. We’ll see how he’s doing as the week goes, but he was sore (Sunday).” “I’m hopeful, Jalen’s hopeful that he’ll play. You’ve got to see how things go. We’ll see how the rehab the next two days goes.” [...] If Hurts is unable to play, Minshew would make his 21st career start. He was 7-13 in 20 starts over the 2019 and 2020 seasons with the Jaguars with 37 touchdown passes and just 11 interceptions. He has a 93.1 career passer rating, which is 20th-highest in NFL history among QBs who’ve thrown at least 750 passes.
NFL
NBC Sports

Kenny Gainwell active vs. Giants as Eagles’ 3rd running back

EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. — Running back Kenny Gainwell is officially active for Sunday’s game against the Giants at MetLife Stadium. Gainwell, the rookie running back out of Memphis, is active as the Eagles’ third running back behind Miles Sanders and Boston Scott. Jordan Howard (knee) is officially out. When Sanders...
NFL
NBC Sports

NFL Week 11 winners, losers: Hurts, Eagles rush attack dominate Saints

Week 11 of the 2021 NFL season has featured upsets and dominant performances. Here’s a look at some of the winners and losers from Sunday’s action:. Jonathan Taylor solidified himself as one of the most dominant running backs in the NFL on Sunday afternoon. The second-year pro couldn't be stopped,...
NFL
bleedinggreennation.com

Eagles News: Howie Roseman reportedly less confident in Jalen Hurts than Jeffrey Lurie

Let’s get to the Philadelphia Eagles links ... Lurie is said to still believe in Hurts, but Roseman’s assessment is less confident, two independent sources familiar with their thinking said. The Eagles may have no other choice but to ride with Hurts next season. The draft is still a ways out, but there isn’t expected to be a first-round talent among the quarterback prospects in this class. There could be several attractive names on the trade market. Aaron Rodgers, Russell Wilson and Deshaun Watson have been the subject of various reports about their availability for months. But all three should have some sway in their preferred destination, should they be obtainable. The Eagles did preliminary work on Watson and were open to the possibility of a transaction with the Texans, even in light of multiple sexual assault allegations, sources said. While this would seem to go against Lurie’s edict, Hurts would have either left in the exchange or dropped on the depth chart. A move of such magnitude couldn’t occur without owner approval, of course. In fact, Lurie was believed to be the driving force behind his team’s interest, the two sources familiar with his thinking said. “Jeffrey has his principles,” an NFL source who worked with the Eagles said, “until it comes to quarterbacks.”
NFL
fastphillysports.com

EAGLES WILL COVER 3 1/2 VS. GIANTS, WHO SUCK AND ARE IN CHAOS!

Everyone has an opinion on how the Eagles will do Sunday. But we like to check in on The Athletic’s Sheil Kapadia:. Eagles at New York Giants (+3.5) | 1 p.m. ET Sunday, FOX. Here’s what stood out to me about the Giants’ performance Monday night against the Bucs. And...
NFL
playnj.com

Eagles vs. Giants odds at NJ sportsbooks

The red-hot Eagles visit the New York Giants Sunday as a clear favorite. They may leave MetLife Stadium at .500. The Giants, 3-7. have covered the spread in three of the last four games. But they looked flat in Monday’s 30-10 loss to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. The 7-3 Cowboys...
GAMBLING
philadelphiaeagles.com

Eagles vs. Giants injury report

The Eagles held their first full practice of the week on Thanksgiving. Running back Jordan Howard was the only player who did not participate in practice. Cornerback Darius Slay (concussion) was limited. Slay was listed as someone who did not participate if the team held a full practice on Wednesday instead of a walkthrough. He'll need to be cleared in order to play Sunday against the Giants.
NFL
6abc

Run-happy Eagles go for third in row vs. reeling Giants

PHILADELPHIA (5-6) at NEW YORK GIANTS (3-7) Sunday, 1 p.m. EST, Fox. BETTING LINE: Eagles by 3 1/2, according to . AGAINST THE SPREAD: Eagles 6-5; Giants 5-5. SERIES RECORD: Eagles lead 88-86-2. LAST MEETING: Giants beat Eagles 27-17 on Nov. 15, 2020, at East Rutherford, New Jersey. LAST WEEK:...
NFL
giants.com

Giants vs. Eagles: 5 storylines to follow in Week 12

The Giants will look to get back on track Sunday as they welcome the Philadelphia Eagles to MetLife Stadium for their first meeting of the season. Big Blue emerged from the bye with a challenging Week 11 matchup, traveling to Tampa Bay and losing to the Buccaneers, 30-10. The Eagles come into this game winners of two straight and three of their last four. They defeated the New Orleans Saints last week, 40-29, as they ran for 242 yards, their second consecutive outing with 215+ rushing yards. Philadelphia's defense also forced three turnovers, including two interceptions. The Giants will also honor one of their all-time greats during this contest, as Hall of Fame defensive end Michael Strahan will have his No. 92 jersey retired during a special halftime ceremony.
NFL
Big Blue View

Giants vs. Eagles, Week 12 odds: Giants will be underdogs at home

With everything going on — playing Monday night, firing Jason Garrett on Tuesday, the Thanksgiving holiday on Thursday — it is easy to forget that the New York Giants have to get ready to face the NFC East rival Philadelphia Eagles on Sunday at MetLife Stadium. The Giants are currently...
NFL
Big Blue View

Giants vs. Eagles 2021, Week 12: Everything you need to know

The New York Giants (3-7) host the Philadelphia Eagles Sunday (1 p.m., FOX) at MetLife Stadium in a game that is interesting on many levels. First, it is an NFC East meeting between rivals who really don’t like each other. It is the first meeting since basically accused the Eagles...
NFL
USA Today

Giants vs. Eagles: NFL experts make Week 12 picks

The New York Giants (3-7) will host the Philadelphia Eagles (5-6) at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey on Sunday afternoon. Opening the week, the Giants were listed as 3.5-point home underdogs and that’s where the spread remains as of this writing. Let’s take a look at who some...
NFL

