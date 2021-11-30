Eagles vs. Giants: 3 winners, 13 losers, 1 IDK

Let’s get to the Philadelphia Eagles links ... Lurie is said to still believe in Hurts, but Roseman’s assessment is less confident, two independent sources familiar with their thinking said. The Eagles may have no other choice but to ride with Hurts next season. The draft is still a ways out, but there isn’t expected to be a first-round talent among the quarterback prospects in this class. There could be several attractive names on the trade market. Aaron Rodgers, Russell Wilson and Deshaun Watson have been the subject of various reports about their availability for months. But all three should have some sway in their preferred destination, should they be obtainable. The Eagles did preliminary work on Watson and were open to the possibility of a transaction with the Texans, even in light of multiple sexual assault allegations, sources said. While this would seem to go against Lurie’s edict, Hurts would have either left in the exchange or dropped on the depth chart. A move of such magnitude couldn’t occur without owner approval, of course. In fact, Lurie was believed to be the driving force behind his team’s interest, the two sources familiar with his thinking said. “Jeffrey has his principles,” an NFL source who worked with the Eagles said, “until it comes to quarterbacks.”

NFL ・ 9 HOURS AGO