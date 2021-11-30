High school basketball: Burlington win ends seven-year drought

Burlington High School's boys basketball team ended a seven-year drought with a 52-47 victory over Davenport North at Johannsen Gymnasium Monday night.

The game ended a nine-game losing streak against North. The last previous BHS win over the Wildcats was a 63-28 decision on Feb. 14, 2014.

Amarion Davis paced the Grayhounds with 17 points, to go along with seven rebounds and two steals. Merquiche Lewis, Jr., scored 12 points, grabbed five rebounds and dished out three assists. Tyce Bertlshofer had eight points, three rebounds and had three assists, while Jack Carlson scored eight points, pulled down five rebounds and had two steals.

Monday, Burlington led 18-13 and 32-25 at the first two quarter breaks. North went on a 14-8 run in the third quarter, but the Grayhounds iced the win with a 12-8 run in the final quarter.

It was the season opener for both teams.

Burlington plays at Iowa City High Tuesday, then opens the Southeast Conference season Friday at Keokuk.

WILTON 66, WAPELLO 51: Maddox Griffin poured in a game-high 33 points, but the Indians fell to the Beavers at Wapello.

Jackson Lanz added six points for the Indians, while Tade Parsons and Carson Belzer each scored five points. Owen Housman scored two points to round out the Indians' scoring.

Wapello hosts Columbus on Tuesday in the SEI Superconference North Division opener, then travels to Kalona to play Hillcrest Academy on Friday.

KEOTA 52, L-M 41: A slow start for Louisa-Muscatine gave Keota the momentum to pick up a non-conference win at Letts.

Keota led 32-10 at halftime. Louisa-Muscatine launched an 18-5 run in the third quarter, but couldn't catch up.

It was the season opener for both teams. L-M opens SEISC North Division play Friday, hosting Columbus.

GIRLS BASKETBALL

L-M 45, KEOTA 13: Kaylee Corbin and McKenzie Kissel combined for 30 points to lead Louisa-Muscatine past Keota in a non-conference game at Letts.

Corbin scored a game-high 17 points and Kissel added 13. Rylee Cole and Destiney Miller each scored four points for the Falcons. Kimberly Clarahan led Keota with seven points.

L-M (1-0) plays at Columbus Friday.

WILTON 60, WAPELLO 33: Kelsey Drake poured in 27 points to lead Wilton past the Arrows at Wapello.

Ella Caffrey added 16 points for Wilton.

Tatum Wolford led Wapello with 11 points. Lindsy Massner had seven and Serah Shafer, Jacie Hoeg and Quinn Veach each scored five.

Wilton is 1-0; Wapello fell to 0-2.

FORT MADISON 58, DAVIS COUNTY 43: Malarie Ross scored 27 points to lead the Bloodhounds past Davis County at Fort Madison.

Ross also had six steals and six rebounds. Fort Madison's Anna Lynk had nine points and eight rebounds. Camille Kruse finished with six points, 10 rebounds and seven steals. Ireland Sargent added six points, eight rebounds and five steals.

Fort Madison (2-0) plays a Southeast Conference game at Mount Pleasant (1-1) Friday. Davis County is 1-1.

COLUMBUS 48, NEW LONDON 43: The Wildcats picked up their first win of the season in an SEI Superconference crossover game at New London.

Lily Coil led Columbus with 17 points, seven steals and six rebounds. Libby White had 10 points, seven rebounds and three assists. Sara Vela finished with seven points, six steals and three assists. Aracely Garza had six points and eight rebounds. Frannie Sosa scored five points and Victoria Howell added three.

Emma Nye led New London with 13 points and Natalie Burden had 12. Mylee Miller scored six points.

Columbus improved to 1-2; New London is 0-3.

MOUNT PLEASANT 43, OTTUMWA 29: The Panthers coasted to a non-conference win at Ottumwa.

Mount Pleasant (1-1) hosts Fort Madison (2-0) in a Southeast Conference game Friday. Ottumwa fell to 0-2.

ILLINI WEST 61, WEST HANCOCK 43: The Chargers improved to 5-1 with a win at Warsaw, Illinois.

West Hancock slipped to 3-4.