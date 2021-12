Nikola Vucevic revealed that his trade from the Orlando Magic to the Chicago Bulls was a mutual decision in which he was looped in by his former team. ‘‘Yeah, it wasn’t a situation where they traded me out of nowhere,’’ Vucevic said of the deal that sent him from the Magic to the Bulls last season. ‘‘It was something that we discussed a lot, and it was mutually agreed. It wasn’t a situation where they told me I wasn’t going to get traded and then I get traded. A lot of it came from my communication with them, so it wasn’t a surprise for me.

NBA ・ 7 DAYS AGO