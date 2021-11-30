ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mental Health

ACC, Big Ten, Pac-12 launch mental health initiative

Yankton Daily Press
 3 days ago

The Atlantic Coast Conference, Big Ten and Pac-12 launched an initiative Monday to raise awareness of the importance of mental health as part of their conference alliance announced earlier this year. Teammates for Mental Health will be unveiled this week during basketball games involving the three conferences, including the...

www.yankton.net

247Sports

Naijee Jones goes into transfer portal

Rutgers saw another of its upperclassman move on today when safety Naijee Jones announced via twitter that he is entering the transfer portal. Jones was a backup safety at Rutgers, although he did make a start against Northwestern this season. He was also a special teams contributor and has one more year of eligibility remaining. Scarlet Nation has confirmed that Jones is already in the portal.
COLLEGE SPORTS
KWCH.com

Former Wichita State coach Mark Turgeon, Maryland part ways

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - The Maryland Terrapins basketball program made a move on Friday that affects two notable basketball figures from Kansas. Mark Turgeon, who coached at Wichita State from 2000-07, revitalizing a nationally irrelevant program, and Maryland have mutually agreed to part ways, the school announced. Turgeon said he’s stepping down effective immediately.
MARYLAND STATE
The Baltimore Sun

Who is Danny Manning? Former Wake Forest coach, Kansas star and NBA veteran will be Maryland men’s basketball interim coach.

Mark Turgeon is out, and Danny Manning is in. Maryland men’s basketball announced Friday that Turgeon has stepped down as head coach after 10-plus seasons at the helm, and Manning will take over the program for the remainder of the season. The 54-year-old Manning was hired by Maryland in the offseason to fill the vacated spot left by DeAndre Haynes, who joined Shaka Smart’s staff at Marquette ...
MARYLAND STATE
State
Maryland State
Sports Illustrated

Sun Devils Open Pac-12 Play vs. Washington State

The Arizona State Sun Devils haven't gotten off to the start everybody in Tempe desired. After beginning the season 2-2, the Sun Devils departed for a stay in the Bahamas over Thanksgiving weekend in the 10th annual Battle 4 Atlantis tournament. Facing legitimate tournament teams such as Baylor, Syracuse and...
ARIZONA STATE
Person
Wayne Tinkle
Person
Mike Krzyzewski
Person
Simone Biles
Person
Kevin Warren
Person
Brenda Frese
jerryratcliffe.com

Virginia battles Iowa in Big Ten/ACC Challenge

UVA is 151-43 (.778) in nonconference action under Bennett. UVA’s Reece Beekman ranks fourth nationally with 20 steals, while Kadin Shedrick ranks fifth nationally with 23 blocks. UVA has limited its opponents to 47.5 ppg, 31.7 percent field goal shooting and 19.4 percent 3-point shooting during its season-high four-game winning...
VIRGINIA STATE
msuspartans.com

MSU Hosts No. 24/25 Notre Dame in the Big Ten/ACC Challenge

EAST LANSING, Mich. - The Spartans will be playing in the 14th annual Big Ten/ACC Challenge when they face No. 24/25 Notre Dame on Thursday, Dec. 2 at the Breslin Center. Tipoff is set for 6 p.m., and the game will be televised on the Big Ten Network with Mike Hall and Meghan McKeown on the call. The Spartans open the first game of the month with a 6-2 record.
EAST LANSING, MI
iuhoosiers.com

NOTES: Indiana, Syracuse to Play in Big Ten/ACC Challenge

Indiana University begins its 122nd season of competition in men's basketball and will travel to Syracuse for the Big Ten/ACC Challenge presented by Continental Tire. The Hoosiers are coming off an 80-79 win over Marshall in the title game of the Hoosier Classic. After defeating the Orange 74-73 in the 1987 NCAA Championship game, Syracuse has won the last five meeting, including the most recent affair, a 69-52 triumph in the 2013 Big Ten/ACC Challenge in the Carrier Dome.
INDIANA STATE
gophersports.com

Gophers Ready for ACC/Big Ten Challenge

TV: ESPNU (Jay Alter - Play-by-Play, Malcolm Huckaby - Analyst) Radio: Learfield IMG College/ KTLK (AM-1130), FM 103.5. Mike Grimm (Play-by-Play); Spencer Tollackson (Analyst) Series: Fourth Meeting (Minnesota trails 1-2) Last Meeting: Dec. 16, 1950 (Minnesota won, 72-43) Minnesota vs. ACC: 36-40 STARTING FIVE. • The University of Minnesota is...
COLLEGE SPORTS
CBS Baltimore

University Of Maryland, Men’s Basketball Coach Mark Turgeon Mutually Agree To Part Ways, School Says

COLLEGE PARK, Md. (WJZ) — Eight games into the season, the University of Maryland and men’s basketball coach Mark Turgeon have mutually agreed to part ways, the university said Friday. Assistant Danny Manning will serve as interim head coach. In a statement, athletic director Damon Evans said he and Turgeon had several conversations before deciding on a coaching change. Evans lauded Turgeon’s decade-plus career with the Terps, saying he coached with “distinction and honor.” “He leaves College Park as the 2020 Big Ten Conference champion and with more than 225 victories,” Evans said. “He’s a great coach and a great person, and I wish...
COLLEGE PARK, MD
tucsonpost.com

Rested UNC, No. 24 Michigan collide in ACC-Big Ten Challenge

No. 24 Michigan and North Carolina might look a little bit different when they square off Wednesday night in Chapel Hill, N.C. With more time than usual to prepare for their matchup in the ACC-Big Ten Challenge, defensive adjustments and potential rotation changes were addressed. That's what each team needed,...
COLLEGE SPORTS
theonlycolors.com

ACC/Big Ten Challenge Preview: No. 22 Michigan State hosts Louisville

After a strong showing at the Battle 4 Atlantis tournament, the Michigan State Spartans return home to some colder weather to host the Louisville Cardinals at the Breslin Center in this year’s ACC/Big Ten Challenge. Tip-off is set for 7:15 p.m. Eastern Time on Wednesday. After not being able to...
MICHIGAN STATE
NewsBreak
Mental Health
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
College Basketball
NewsBreak
NCAA
NewsBreak
Atlantic Coast Conference
ramblinwreck.com

Jackets Host Wisconsin for Big Ten/ACC Challenge

Wednesday, December 1, 2021 | 9:15 p.m. ET | Atlanta, Ga. | McCamish Pavilion. Play-by-Play: Dave Pasch | Analyst: Debbie Antonelli. Radio: Georgia Tech Sports Network by Legends Sports (In Atlanta: 680 AM/93.7 The Fan | XM 382, SiriusXM app 972 | Listen Online | Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets App | TuneIn.
WISCONSIN STATE
seminoles.com

Basketball Travels To Purdue For Big Ten / ACC Challenge

WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. (seminoles.com) — Florida State, which has a 2-0 record in the Big Ten / ACC Challenge against Purdue, travels to play the Boilermakers on Tuesday, November 30, 2021 at Mackey Arena in West Lafayette, Ind. The Seminoles have won four of their last five games in the Challenge including a 69-67 overtime win over Indiana in 2020 and a 73-72 win over Purdue in the 2018 challenge. Florida State enters its game against Purdue having won a season-high four consecutive games including two in the Jacksonville Classic (over Loyola Marymount of the West Coast Conference and Missouri of the Southeastern Conference) to claim the championship of the tournament on Florida’s famed First Coast. Following Tuesday’s game against No. 3 Purdue, the Seminoles play host to Syracuse on Saturday, December 4 at 4:00 p.m. as they open their 20-game conference schedule. Against the Orange, Florida State will look to tie the all-time ACC record of 26 consecutive home ACC victories.
FLORIDA STATE
yourerie

Penn State looks ahead to Big Ten ACC Showcase

Over the weekend Penn State Men’s Basketball went 2-1 in the Emerald Coast Classic. Their only loss was in overtime to eventual tournament champion, LSU. The Nittany Lions now turn their attention to the Big Ten ACC Showcase and a first time meeting with Miami on Wednesday night at the Bryce Jordan Center. Miami has won two straight in the annual showcase and Head Coach Micah Shrewsberry see’s the game as a measuring stick game.
PENN, PA

