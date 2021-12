MISSOULA — For the second game in a row the Montana men’s basketball team entered the final eight minutes of a game with a double-digit lead. The Grizzlies led by 14 against North Dakota on Monday on the road in Grand Forks but were outscored 24-8 in the final eight or so minutes and ultimately fell when Fighting Hawks guard Caleb Nero hit a driving And-1 layup for the go-ahead bucket late. But on Saturday, things went more in favor of the hosting Grizzlies at Dahlberg Arena against Nebraska Omaha.

