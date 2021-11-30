ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
TV Shows

TV tonight: Charly Clive and Ellen Robertson’s smart and silly brain-tumour comedy

By Jack Seale, Hollie Richardson, Henry Wong and Graeme Virtue
The Guardian
The Guardian
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=32tjgW_0d9mwlu700
Got your back … Charly (Charly Clive) and Ellen (Ellen Robertson) in the Britney pilot.

Britney

11.35pm, BBC One

Based on Charly Clive and Ellen Robertson’s comedy show about Charly’s real-life brain tumour diagnosis, this confident BBC Three pilot is a sweet, smart and sometimes refreshingly silly story about navigating life-changing bad news with your best mate. Charly being told to remain completely still during an MRI scan while Hanson’s MMMBop blasts through her earphones on repeat is just one of several very funny moments. Hollie Richardson

Sarah Beeny’s New Life in the Country

8pm, Channel 4

Beeny and her family resume their quest to build a colossal eco-mansion in Somerset. The exterior’s more or less done, so it’s time to get a poured floor in and then think about coving, cornicing and some two-toned limestone tiles. Plus, Beeny wrangles bees with a local called Lionel. Jack Seale

Insecure

9pm, Sky Comedy

Molly balances a work retreat – a carousel of heavy drinking and presentation-giving – with her mum’s stay in hospital. Meanwhile, Issa attempts to reconcile with Crenshawn, and Nathan confronts a permanently late colleague – trying (and failing) to separate their personal and professional lives. Henry Wong

Miriam and Alan: Lost in Scotland

9pm, Channel 4

“People are funny about onions,” Miriam Margolyes asserts while munching on an onion like it’s an apple. Her travel companion Alan Cumming looks on aghast. And thus, their journey around Scotland reaches its final episode. But first, they’ve got to meet Alan’s mum. HR

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3ipOSM_0d9mwlu700
Stath Lets Flats ... Jamie Demetriou as Stath. Photograph: Jack Barnes/Roughcut TV

Stath Lets Flats

10pm, Channel 4

The excellent third season of Jamie Demetriou’s comedy about a puppyish but inept letting agent wraps up with a big fat wedding. As Steven and Vasos tie the knot and prepare to relocate, the usually daffy Stath broods about loved ones leaving him. That involves laughs, tears, songs and Dean in an unmissable outfit. Graeme Virtue

On Assignment

10.50pm, ITV

The in-depth foreign current affairs series returns. Tonight, Rageh Omaar reports on Israel’s first budget in more than three years from the country’s first coalition government without Benjamin Netanyahu. Also, Carl Dinnen visits Rome to find out why it’s being reported as “sinking”. HR

Live sport

Women’s World Cup Football: England v Latvia 6.15pm, ITV4. Group D qualifier from Doncaster.

Premier League Football: Newcastle v Norwich 7.30pm, Amazon Prime Video. Relegation contenders meet. Leeds v Crystal Palace is on at 8.15pm.

Comments / 0

Related
The Guardian

TV tonight: Bake Off serves up a finale fit for a Mad Hatter’s tea party

It’s time to put the spatula down, succumb to a sugar-induced coma on the sofa, and see who’s going to be crowned this year’s Bake Off winner. Here’s what the three finalists need to do to impress Prue and Paul: put a signature twist on carrot cake, master a technical based on a Belgian recipe, and serve a showstopper banquet fit for a Mad Hatter’s tea party. Hollie Richardson.
TV & VIDEOS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Alan Cumming
Person
Miriam Margolyes
Person
Benjamin Netanyahu
The Guardian

TV tonight: Chucky the killer doll returns for more Child’s Play

Another reboot that nobody remembers asking for, Chucky is Don Mancini’s modern retelling of the killer doll from his Child’s Play franchise. Episode one sees teenager Jake finding the cursed toy at a yard sale. It’s not long until the town descends into bloody chaos, and we learn Chucky’s backstory. Wait a minute, could this ridiculous gorefest actually be … “fun”? Hollie Richardson.
TV & VIDEOS
Popculture

Famous Singer Dies at 74

Edita Gruberová, the famed Slovak opera singer whose career began in the late 1960s, died on Oct. 18 in Zurich. She was 74. Gruberová performed on opera stages around the world, including in New York Metropolitan Opera productions. "Her voice remains in us forever," Slovakia's President Zuzana Čaputová wrote on...
CELEBRITIES
Slipped Disc

Tragic news: Top soprano dies of Covid, aged 51

We have been notified of the death today, from Covid-19, of the Polish soprano Aga Mikolaj. A member of the Bavarian State Opera ensemble until 2007, Aga enjoyed international success in Paris, Vienna and Monte Carlo. She sang Woglinde in Daniel Barenboim’s Ring cycle in Milan, Berlin and at the...
PUBLIC HEALTH
purewow.com

Camilla Parker Bowles Reveals That She & Prince Charles Still Have a ‘Snap in Their Celery’ in Their 70s

Members of the royal family understand all too well that their positions require a lot of traveling. This past week, Prince Charles and Camilla Parker Bowles journeyed to Jordan and Egypt as a part of their Autumn Tour, and the Duchess of Cornwall talked about the excitement of the trip, but also how traveling affects her and Prince Charles now that they're getting older.
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Tv Tonight#Bbc One#Mri#Channel 4 Beeny#Sky Comedy Molly#Channel 4#Stath
Popculture

'Happy Days' Actor Gavan O'Herlihy Dead at 70

The Happy Days family has lost on of its original stars. Irish actor Gavan O'Herlihy, who starred in the first season of Happy Days, died on Sept. 15 at age 70. His death was first reported on Nov. 9 in the Irish Echo. O'Herlihy also starred in Superman III, Willow, and Never Say Never Again. He was the son of Oscar-nominated actor Dan O'Herlihy.
TV & VIDEOS
Hello Magazine

Brooklyn Beckham crashes fiancée Nicola Peltz's 'girls' night' with special gesture

It's no secret that Brooklyn Beckham is a fan of cooking, often taking to Instagram to share videos of his culinary creations with his 12.9 million followers. On Sunday, David and Victoria Beckham's eldest son put his cooking skills to the test once again. This time, the 22-year-old whipped up an Italian-inspired meal for his fiancée Nicola Peltz and her friends as the actress enjoyed a girls' night in the duo's $10.5 million Beverly Hills mansion.
CELEBRITIES
darkhorizons.com

Pioneering Actor David Gulpilil Has Died

Iconic First Nations actor, dancer, singer and painter David Gulpilil Ridjimiraril Dalaithngu has died at the age of 68 following a four-year battle with lung cancer. South Australian Premier Steven Marshall confirmed the news in a statement late on Monday night. Born to the Mandhalpingu clan of the Yolngu people...
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Funny Moments
NewsBreak
TV Shows
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
NewsBreak
BBC
Country
Scotland
NewsBreak
Amazon
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Marie Claire

Princes William and Harry Are "Sick" of Prince Charles Campaigning for Camilla to Have "Full Queen Status"

When Prince Charles ascends to the throne, the current plan is for his wife, Camilla Parker-Bowles, to become Princess consort. However, there have long been rumors that the heir apparent wants her to become Queen consort instead—rumors that royal biographer Robert Lacey has recently corroborated. What's more, apparently Prince Charles' two sons, William and Harry, are tired of their dad campaigning for Parker-Bowles to be given this higher honor.
CELEBRITIES
Us Weekly

Prince Charles, Prince William Told Prince Harry He Was Too ‘Sensitive’ About Alleged Comment About Skin Color, Author Claims

Ever since Prince Harry and Meghan Markle alleged that a member of his family made a comment about their future children’s skin color, royal enthusiasts have been searching for answers. In a new interview with Us Weekly, author Christopher Andersen offers insight into the scandal — including Prince Charles and Prince William’s alleged roles in the controversy.
CELEBRITIES
newschain

Scotland international Siobhan Cattigan dies aged 26

Scotland international Siobhan Cattigan has died aged 26, Scottish Rugby has announced. The back row, who won 19 caps for her country, died on Friday, with her club Stirling describing it as a “tragic passing”. A statement from the governing body read: “Scottish Rugby is deeply saddened to hear Scotland...
WORLD
San Diego Channel

Eddie Mekka, 'Laverne & Shirley' actor, dies at age 69

Eddie Mekka, who is best known for his role on "Laverne & Shirley," has died. Mekka played Carmine Ragusa on the popular sitcom. A post on Mekka's Facebook page said the actor passed away peacefully at his home in California on Saturday. No cause of death was given. Cindy Williams,...
CELEBRITIES
NME

‘SNL’ actor and writer Peter Aykroyd dies aged 66

Peter Aykroyd, former Saturday Night Live cast member and writer, and brother of Dan Aykroyd, has died aged 66. His passing was announced during SNL (November 20), hosted by Shang-Chi star Simu Liu, which aired a clip from a short film starring the actor titled Java Junkie. His cause of death hasn’t been released.
CELEBRITIES
The Guardian

The Guardian

68K+
Followers
36K+
Post
14M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest news stories, opinion pieces, sports coverage and cultural highlights from The Guardian's award-winning writers

 https://www.theguardian.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy