TV tonight: Charly Clive and Ellen Robertson’s smart and silly brain-tumour comedy

Got your back … Charly (Charly Clive) and Ellen (Ellen Robertson) in the Britney pilot.

Britney

11.35pm, BBC One

Based on Charly Clive and Ellen Robertson’s comedy show about Charly’s real-life brain tumour diagnosis, this confident BBC Three pilot is a sweet, smart and sometimes refreshingly silly story about navigating life-changing bad news with your best mate. Charly being told to remain completely still during an MRI scan while Hanson’s MMMBop blasts through her earphones on repeat is just one of several very funny moments. Hollie Richardson

Sarah Beeny’s New Life in the Country

8pm, Channel 4

Beeny and her family resume their quest to build a colossal eco-mansion in Somerset. The exterior’s more or less done, so it’s time to get a poured floor in and then think about coving, cornicing and some two-toned limestone tiles. Plus, Beeny wrangles bees with a local called Lionel. Jack Seale

Insecure

9pm, Sky Comedy

Molly balances a work retreat – a carousel of heavy drinking and presentation-giving – with her mum’s stay in hospital. Meanwhile, Issa attempts to reconcile with Crenshawn, and Nathan confronts a permanently late colleague – trying (and failing) to separate their personal and professional lives. Henry Wong

Miriam and Alan: Lost in Scotland

9pm, Channel 4

“People are funny about onions,” Miriam Margolyes asserts while munching on an onion like it’s an apple. Her travel companion Alan Cumming looks on aghast. And thus, their journey around Scotland reaches its final episode. But first, they’ve got to meet Alan’s mum. HR

Stath Lets Flats ... Jamie Demetriou as Stath. Photograph: Jack Barnes/Roughcut TV

Stath Lets Flats

10pm, Channel 4

The excellent third season of Jamie Demetriou’s comedy about a puppyish but inept letting agent wraps up with a big fat wedding. As Steven and Vasos tie the knot and prepare to relocate, the usually daffy Stath broods about loved ones leaving him. That involves laughs, tears, songs and Dean in an unmissable outfit. Graeme Virtue

On Assignment

10.50pm, ITV

The in-depth foreign current affairs series returns. Tonight, Rageh Omaar reports on Israel’s first budget in more than three years from the country’s first coalition government without Benjamin Netanyahu. Also, Carl Dinnen visits Rome to find out why it’s being reported as “sinking”. HR

Live sport

Women’s World Cup Football: England v Latvia 6.15pm, ITV4. Group D qualifier from Doncaster.

Premier League Football: Newcastle v Norwich 7.30pm, Amazon Prime Video. Relegation contenders meet. Leeds v Crystal Palace is on at 8.15pm.