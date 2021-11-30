ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
World

The 50 best films of 2021 in the UK: 50-41

By Andrew Pulver
The Guardian
The Guardian
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Uoi8v_0d9mwiFw00

50

Promising Young Woman

Deathly dark satire of gender politics from writer-director Emerald Fennell, with Carey Mulligan at her ice-cold best as a scheming sociopath in a fearless unpicking of entitlement and victimhood. Read the full review.

49

Boiling Point

Dizzying single-take drama featuring a potent lead performance from Stephen Graham as a chef enduring a nightmarish evening. Read the full review.

48

Natural Light

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1pIVk2_0d9mwiFw00
Dark horse ... non-professional actor Ferenc Szabó in Dénes Nagy’s debut feature Natural Light. Photograph: Tamás Dobos

Documentary director Dénes Nagy explores how conflict erodes loyalty, morality and human consciousness in his award-winning first feature about Hungarian troops occupying Ukraine during the second world war. Read the full review.

47

Last Night in Soho

Thomasin McKenzie, Anya Taylor-Joy and Matt Smith star in Edgar Wright’s horror-thriller that takes a trip to the sleazy heart of London’s past and toxic 60s glitz. Read the full review.

46

Titane

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Nqpel_0d9mwiFw00
Eyes on the prize ... Garance Marillier in Julia Ducournau’s Palme d’Or winner Titane. Photograph: Kazak Productions / Frakas Productions/Alamy

Julia Ducournau’s follow-up to her smart 2016 debut, Raw, is a freaky Cronenbergian body-horror that facetiously explores identity with yucky flair. Read the full review.

45

State Funeral

The eerie last rites of Stalin’s Soviet Union are enacted as massed mourners hail the dictator’s flower-clad body in a film that gives long-lost footage, assembled by In the Fog director Sergei Loznitsa , a new and unnerving lease of life. Read the full review.

44

Shiva Baby

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3kA3QN_0d9mwiFw00
A bit awks ... Rachel Sennott in black comedy Shiva Baby. Photograph: Organic Publicity

Writer-director Emma Seligman’s debut about a young woman running into her sugar daddy at a family event is an amusing, transparently personal piece, a black comedy festival of excruciating embarrassment. Read the full review.

43

C’mon C’mon

Written and directed by Thumbsucker’s Mike Mills , this coming-of-age heartwarmer, shot in classy monochrome and starring Joaquin Phoenix, oozes prestige as it tackles weighty themes. Read the full review.

42

Martin Eden

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3vnPCT_0d9mwiFw00
Italian job ... Luca Marinelli in a reboot of the Jack London novel. Photograph: New Wave Films

Excellent Italian adaptation of Jack London ’s 1909 thrilling tale, which follows the ascent of a proletarian novelist to popular success that proves a bitter disappointment. Read the full review.

41

Black Bear

Aubrey Plaza hits a career high in an ingenious meta-movie in which social tensions spiral towards disaster before a cryptic rug-pull in this strange comedy gem. Read the full review.

Comments / 0

Related
The Guardian

UK film classification board tightens up on N-word and racism

The British Board of Film Classification (BBFC) is adopting a stricter position on the use of racist language in programmes, saying “attitudes had shifted” towards the use of outdated and offensive behaviour or language. The UK regulator said programmes featuring the N-word should not be classified lower than 12A/12 unless...
TV SHOWS
The Guardian

Silent Night review – jolly hockey sticks, it’s the end of the world with Keira Knightley

Apocalyptic tragi-satire might be cinema’s new growth area. Adam McKay’s Don’t Look Up is almost upon us and now here is this arrestingly strange and forthright black comic nightmare from cinematograher turned director Camille Griffin, produced by Trudie Styler and featuring Griffin’s son Roman Griffin Davis (the child star of Jojo Rabbit). A cross-section of upper-middle-class professionals who have known each other since school descend on a handsome country house for a lavish Christmas house party, hosted by Nell (Keira Knightley) and Simon (Matthew Goode), who have three boys, including Art (Griffin Davis). Instantly, these people start speaking in Richard Curtis/Emma Freud romcom dialogue to each other. There is Nell’s sister Sandra (Annabelle Wallis) who is married to dopey-dependable Tony (Rufus Jones). Hospital consultant James (Sope Dirisu) has come with his partner Sophie (Lily-Rose Depp), and sarky Bella (Lucy Punch) with her partner Alex (Kirby Howell-Baptiste).
MOVIES
Best Life

13 New Movies You Can Watch on Netflix This Weekend

Take a look at the new Netflix movie offerings for these first two weeks of November 2021, and you'll notice some patterns. With the holidays closing in and the end of the year approaching, there are plenty of new holiday movies and Oscar hopefuls to be found on the service. But that's not all that's just landed. In addition to a fairytale-like Santa origin story, a critically acclaimed period drama, and a new Western packed with movie stars, you'll also find some returning old favorites. So read on to see our picks for what movies to catch on Netflix this weekend.
MOVIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Julia Ducournau
Person
Mike Mills
Person
Carey Mulligan
Person
Jack London
Person
Edgar Wright
Person
Joaquin Phoenix
Person
Anya Taylor Joy
Person
Luca Marinelli
The Oakland Press

Nic Cage performance in ‘Pig’ wins acclaim

Nicolas Cage playing a truffle forager who is on a mission to save his beloved truffle pig from violent assailants sounds a bit like a parody. So it may come as a surprise that not only is “Pig” real, and serious, it is also one of the year’s best reviewed films. And, it’ll be available to stream on Hulu starting Friday. In the Los Angeles Times review of writer-director Michael Sarnoski’s debut, critic Noel Murray writes that, “though its plot follows the same rough outline of a ‘John Wick’-style shoot-em-up, ‘Pig’ is actually a quiet and often melancholy meditation on loss, anchored by a character who wishes he could shake free of the person he used to be.” (AP Film Writer Lindsey Bahr)
MOVIES
Popculture

Nicolas Cage Set to Play Iconic Horror Role

Nicolas Cage has taken on some dark and intense roles over the past several years, and now the actor is set to play an iconic horror character. According to The Hollywood Reporter, Cage has been cast as Dracula in Renfield, a film about Dracula's often-misunderstood right-hand man. Nicholas Holt (The Great, X-Men: First Class) has been cast as the titular character and will face off against Cage's father of the bloodthirsty undead.
MOVIES
ComicBook

Harry Potter Star Rupert Grint Joins Guillermo del Toro's New Netflix Series

Guillermo del Toro's upcoming horror anthology Cabinet of Curiosities has already amassed a number of talented performers, with the project recently gaining yet another with Harry Potter star Rupert Grint, per Deadline. Given the nature of the anthology series, each episode will see a fresh batch of performers under the helm of different filmmakers, with it being unknown at this time which episode Grint will be starring in. He joins a cast featuring the likes of Essie Davis, Luke Roberts, and Andrew Lincoln from filmmakers such as Panos Cosmatos, Jennifer Kent, and Vincenzo Natali. Cabinet of Curiosities doesn't yet have a release date.
MOVIES
digitalspy.com

Bradley Cooper's new movie lands 100% rating on Rotten Tomatoes

Bradley Cooper's new movie Licorice Pizza has landed an impressive 100% Fresh rating on Rotten Tomatoes. The latest film from Phantom Thread and There Will Be Blood director Paul Thomas Anderson is described as a coming-of-age comedy, with Alana Haim (of band Haim fame) and Cooper Hoffman (son of the late Philip Seymour Hoffman) playing the leads.
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Uk#Hungarian#Titane Eyes#Cronenbergian#Fog#Shiva#Thumbsuc
E! News

Helen Mirren Is Unrecognizable as She Transforms Into Israel's "Iron Lady" Golda Meir for New Film

Watch: Helen Mirren Talks "Solos" & Getting Into TikTok. From Queen Elizabeth II to Catherine the Great, Helen Mirren has played many powerful historical women. So it only makes sense that the 76-year-old actress has been cast in the role of Israeli Prime Minister Golda Meir, the only woman to ever hold the office. The movie will follow Meir as she works with the all-male Cabinet during the Yom Kippur War of 1973.
WORLD
IndieWire

‘Nightmare Alley’ Review: Bradley Cooper Shines in Guillermo del Toro’s Glossy Carnival of Souls

The observation that men are the real monsters in Guillermo del Toro movies has become so vividly self-evident that it now offers all the same insight of noting that Quentin Tarantino loves feet, or that the old guy who popped up in the first two dozen MCU films had something to do with the comics that inspired them. “The Shape of Water” may have been a bold choice for Best Picture, but that Oscar-winning fable about a mute cleaning lady who falls in love with an imprisoned fishman stretched del Toro’s lifelong obsession with poignant genre stories to a fairy-tale ending....
MOVIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
World
NewsBreak
Movies
The Independent

Netflix UK releases in December 2021 – every new movie and TV show coming this month

The final month of 2021 is here – and it’s a big one for Netflix.There will be not one, not two, but three Oscar-friendly films released this month: Jane Campion’s The Power of the Dog, Adam McKay’s Don’t Look Up, which marks Jennifer Lawrence’s film return, and Maggie Gyllenhaal’s The Lost Daughter.TV wise, December marks the return of two huge Netflix originals – The Witcher, starring Henry Caviill as Gerald of Rivia, and Emily in Paris, which proved a surprise hit when it first aired in 2020.There will also be a whole array of Christmas titles for you to wade through...
TV SERIES
The Hollywood Reporter

David Dastmalchian Joins Keira Knightley in ‘Boston Strangler’ (Exclusive)

David Dastmalchian is going from the world of sci-fi and comics to 1960s Boston. The Dune and The Suicide Squad actor is joining the cast of 20th Century Studios’ Boston Strangler, which already includes Keira Knightley, Carrie Coon, Alessandro Nivola and Chris Cooper. The film, from writer-director Matt Ruskin, is based on the infamous Boston Strangler murders that rocked Boston from 1962-64 and left at least 11 women dead. The film centers on Loretta McLaughlin (Knightley), the reporter who broke the story of the strangler. Along with reporter Jean Cole, McLaughlin challenged the sexism of the era, pursuing the story at...
MOVIES
The Hollywood Reporter

Gillian Anderson, Robert Duvall, Timothy Spall Join Christian Bale in Netflix’s ‘The Pale Blue Eye’

The Christian Bale and Harry Melling Gothic horror-thriller The Pale Blue Eye from director Scott Cooper and Netflix has added Gillian Anderson, Robert Duvall and Timothy Spall to the cast. The film, which focuses on an attempt to solve a series of murders that took place at the U.S. Military Academy at West Point in 1830, also unveiled an ensemble cast that includes Lucy Boynton, Charlotte Gainsbourg, Toby Jones, Harry Lawtey, Simon McBurney and Hadley Robinson. Joey Brooks, Brennan Cook, Gideon Glick, Fred Hechinger, Matt Helm, Steven Maier and Charlie Tahan will also star. Scott Cooper adapted the screenplay for The Pale...
MOVIES
IndieWire

Before ‘West Side Story’ Hits Theaters, Stream the Original Movie on Amazon Prime

All products and services featured by IndieWire are independently selected by IndieWire editors. However, IndieWire may receive a commission on orders placed through its retail links, and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes. Steven Spielberg’s highly anticipated adaptation of “West Side Story” will be hitting theaters on December 10, which gives you plenty of time to catch up on the original film released in 1961. The Oscar-winning musical starring Natalie Wood, Rita Moreno, George Chakiris, and Russ Tamblyn, was directed by Robert Wise and Jerome Robbins with music from the late composer Leonard Bernstein, and lyrics by...
MOVIES
Collider

'Gladiator 2' Script Is Finished, Confirms Ridley Scott

A Gladiator sequel was officially greenlit by Paramount in November 2018, and director Ridley Scott has now confirmed the script for the film is written. While Scott has kept himself quite busy as of recent, with two major releases this year in The Last Duel and House of Gucci, he will still tackle the continuing story of Gladiator. Peter Craig (The Town, The Batman) has written the sequel, which is expected to follow Lucius, who was played by Spencer Treat Clark in the 2000 film.
MOVIES
The Hollywood Reporter

Awkwafina Joins Nicolas Cage, Nicholas Hoult in Universal’s ‘Renfield’

Awkwafina, coming off a leading turn in Marvel’s Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings, is joining Nicholas Hoult and Nicolas Cage in Universal Pictures’ monster movie Renfield. Chris McKay, the helmer behind Amazon’s The Tomorrow War and The Lego Batman Movie, is directing the feature project, which is due to begin shooting early next year in New Orleans. Hoult is starring as the titular character, the infamous acolyte and henchman of Count Dracula, who will be played by Cage. Renfield first appeared in Bram Stoker’s 1897 novel Dracula as a patient in an asylum obsessed with drinking blood, deluded into thinking he will find immortality...
MOVIES
Collider

Phoebe Dynevor and Alden Ehrenreich to Star in Drama Film 'Fair Play’

Away from the big screen ever since 2018’s Solo: A Star Wars Story, Alden Ehrenreich has added another movie to his comeback slate. According to Deadline, the actor will head on to Serbia in January 2022 to start filming Fair Play. The story follows a couple whose relationship starts breaking apart after one of them gets sucked up by a promotion in a cutthroat company.
MOVIES
The Guardian

The Guardian

68K+
Followers
36K+
Post
14M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest news stories, opinion pieces, sports coverage and cultural highlights from The Guardian's award-winning writers

 https://www.theguardian.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy