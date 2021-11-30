Countdown to boys' hoops: 10 area players to watch

Boys' basketball season is on the horizon. Here's a dandy dozen players to keep an eye on this season.

Marco Fitch, Bloomington North, Sr. 6-0, G

The energy he brought off the bench last season will transfer to a starting position in this one. A pesky defender, the Cougars will need him to be a consistent 3-point threat, an area North hopes to be improved.

Zed Harbstreit, Lighthouse Christian, Sr., 6-5, F

One of two big men in the Lions lineup and a three-year starter. Harbstreit is the more post-oriented of the two and was one of LCA's top rebounders last season and capable of a double-double every night. He'll need to limit his foul trouble though and keep himself on the floor.

Caden Huttenlocker, Edgewood, Sr. 6-2, G

Had a breakout season last year and will be the main focus of the offense this year as the only starter back. But he can score off the dribble and on the catch and shoot and will be in charge of the offense. Edgewood's fortunes may go as he does.

Patrick Joyce, Bloomington South, Sr. 6-1, G

Joyce is among the few back from last year's Panther squad with any varsity experience and South will bank on that as the new lineup gets settled in. He showed an ability to rise up on big occasions last year and can be lights out from the arc.

Brock Kincaid, Bloomington South, Sr. 6-4, G

It'll be interesting to see how the Greenwood transfer fits into the mix. He was a three-year starting point guard in a more deliberate style of offense and a capable scorer. His last two teams each gave up just under 40 points per game, so defense is also in his DNA.

Nick Klaiber, Bloomington North, Sr., 6-1, G

Klaiber has raised his game over his three year varsity career so expect the same for his fourth, even after losing his summer to a broken wrist. A scorer, driver and distributor at the point, he made to the line 94 times over 16 games last season, the most of any Cougar. His leadership will be key this season, too.

Bryan Rippy, Eastern Greene, Sr. 6-6, F

The team's leading scorer and its top threat in the lane last year, he'll need to bring even more of the same this year with such a young team around him. He's used to it, placed in the same situation during the football season, which is where he got hurt, keeping him off the floor until December.

Jaqualon 'JQ' Roberts, Bloomington North, Jr., 6-8, F

Will be the best player on the floor most nights, if not all. He has the attention of a number Division I schools, including IU and others in the Big Ten. Became more assertive last year, better in the open floor and was a strong finisher. That should get even better, and his improved outside shooting will make him even tougher to guard.

Zach Sims, Edgewood, So, 6-3, G

One of the Mustangs taller players is also one of their more versatile. That means, even as a first-year varsity starter, he's going to be counted on for a lot this season with scoring, rebounding and defense. Should give Edgewood a strong 1-2 punch with Huttenlocker.

Will Valentine, Eastern Greene, Sr. 5-11, G

Early in the year, he'll be the only returning starter on the floor and he'll be working with little varsity experience around him. He'll be in charge from the point and will have to direct traffic, so he'll need a better assist-to-turnover ratio this season.

Tristan Webb, Lighthouse Christian, Sr., 6-5, F

When paired up with Harbstreit, the Lions hope it will create matchup problems they can take advantage of on both ends. Webb, the team's second-leading rebounder, will look to show improved shooting from the 3-point line and free throw line and help take better care of the ball for a team that had too many turnovers last year.

Gavin Wisley, Bloomington South, Jr., 6-8, F

His varsity unveiling over the next couple of weeks will one to watch. He would have played a role last year but missed the whole season due to injuries. He can run the floor and shoot from outside and was one of the Panthers' top players in the off-season. His size inside will make South's already strong defense that much better.

Contact Jim Gordillo at jgordillo@heraldt.com and follow on Twitter @JimGordillo.