ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Basketball

Countdown to boys' hoops: 10 area players to watch

By Staff Report The Herald-Times
The Herald-Times
The Herald-Times
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3q4cfP_0d9mwcxa00

Boys' basketball season is on the horizon. Here's a dandy dozen players to keep an eye on this season.

Marco Fitch, Bloomington North, Sr. 6-0, G

The energy he brought off the bench last season will transfer to a starting position in this one. A pesky defender, the Cougars will need him to be a consistent 3-point threat, an area North hopes to be improved.

Zed Harbstreit, Lighthouse Christian, Sr., 6-5, F

One of two big men in the Lions lineup and a three-year starter. Harbstreit is the more post-oriented of the two and was one of LCA's top rebounders last season and capable of a double-double every night. He'll need to limit his foul trouble though and keep himself on the floor.

Caden Huttenlocker, Edgewood, Sr. 6-2, G

Had a breakout season last year and will be the main focus of the offense this year as the only starter back. But he can score off the dribble and on the catch and shoot and will be in charge of the offense. Edgewood's fortunes may go as he does.

Patrick Joyce, Bloomington South, Sr. 6-1, G

Joyce is among the few back from last year's Panther squad with any varsity experience and South will bank on that as the new lineup gets settled in. He showed an ability to rise up on big occasions last year and can be lights out from the arc.

Brock Kincaid, Bloomington South, Sr. 6-4, G

It'll be interesting to see how the Greenwood transfer fits into the mix. He was a three-year starting point guard in a more deliberate style of offense and a capable scorer. His last two teams each gave up just under 40 points per game, so defense is also in his DNA.

Nick Klaiber, Bloomington North, Sr., 6-1, G

Klaiber has raised his game over his three year varsity career so expect the same for his fourth, even after losing his summer to a broken wrist. A scorer, driver and distributor at the point, he made to the line 94 times over 16 games last season, the most of any Cougar. His leadership will be key this season, too.

Bryan Rippy, Eastern Greene, Sr. 6-6, F

The team's leading scorer and its top threat in the lane last year, he'll need to bring even more of the same this year with such a young team around him. He's used to it, placed in the same situation during the football season, which is where he got hurt, keeping him off the floor until December.

Jaqualon 'JQ' Roberts, Bloomington North, Jr., 6-8, F

Will be the best player on the floor most nights, if not all. He has the attention of a number Division I schools, including IU and others in the Big Ten. Became more assertive last year, better in the open floor and was a strong finisher. That should get even better, and his improved outside shooting will make him even tougher to guard.

Zach Sims, Edgewood, So, 6-3, G

One of the Mustangs taller players is also one of their more versatile. That means, even as a first-year varsity starter, he's going to be counted on for a lot this season with scoring, rebounding and defense. Should give Edgewood a strong 1-2 punch with Huttenlocker.

Will Valentine, Eastern Greene, Sr. 5-11, G

Early in the year, he'll be the only returning starter on the floor and he'll be working with little varsity experience around him. He'll be in charge from the point and will have to direct traffic, so he'll need a better assist-to-turnover ratio this season.

Tristan Webb, Lighthouse Christian, Sr., 6-5, F

When paired up with Harbstreit, the Lions hope it will create matchup problems they can take advantage of on both ends. Webb, the team's second-leading rebounder, will look to show improved shooting from the 3-point line and free throw line and help take better care of the ball for a team that had too many turnovers last year.

Gavin Wisley, Bloomington South, Jr., 6-8, F

His varsity unveiling over the next couple of weeks will one to watch. He would have played a role last year but missed the whole season due to injuries. He can run the floor and shoot from outside and was one of the Panthers' top players in the off-season. His size inside will make South's already strong defense that much better.

Contact Jim Gordillo at jgordillo@heraldt.com and follow on Twitter @JimGordillo.

Comments / 0

Related
Salem News Online

Boys hoops underway

LISBON — Western Reserve started strong and finished strong Friday. Western Reserve took an early 13-4 lead and outscored Lisbon 18-5 in the fourth quarter for a 62-43 win in the fifth Lisbon Boys Basketball Tip-Off Classic. It was the season opener for both teams. Dominic Riccardi paced Western Reserve...
LISBON, OH
Post-Bulletin

Boys hockey: 13 Players to Watch in southeastern Minnesota in '21-'22

One of many talented underclassmen in southeastern Minnesota, Ahlschlager was nearly a point-per-game player this fall for the Southern Minnesota Bears U16 AAA team. The junior forward is prepared well for his third varsity season. He’s torn up the Big South Conference and Section 1A in his first two; putting up 57 points a year ago after a 28-point freshman season. Ahlschlager averaged a remarkable 2.85 points per game last season.
MINNESOTA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Countdown#Hoops#Cougars#Lions#Harbstreit#Lca#Panther
KWCH.com

Former Wichita State coach Mark Turgeon, Maryland part ways

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - The Maryland Terrapins basketball program made a move on Friday that affects two notable basketball figures from Kansas. Mark Turgeon, who coached at Wichita State from 2000-07, revitalizing a nationally irrelevant program, and Maryland have mutually agreed to part ways, the school announced. Turgeon said he’s stepping down effective immediately.
MARYLAND STATE
Lincoln Journal Star

Girls hoops superlatives: Storylines to watch, young players to watch, teams ready to break out

Girls basketball has plenty of storylines to watch in 2021-22. Here's a small slice of what to expect. There's a big three in Class A. Who emerges? Not much separates No. 1 Millard South, No. 2 Omaha Central and No. 3 Fremont — at least not on paper, anyway. Millard South and Omaha Central return nearly every contributor from state semifinal runs. Fremont, meanwhile, must replace Charli Earth, but with Taylor McCabe leading the way, the Tigers remain just as dangerous.
EDUCATION
suncommunitynews.com

Boys hoops: Moriah wins shorthanded; FA rallies against Eagles

LAKE PLACID | Opening the season without two of their leading scorers from last season, the Moriah varsity boy's basketball team still showed they will be a favorite in the CVAC this season, scoring a 47-25 win over Lake Placid Dec. 1. Bryce Sprague, Rowan Swan, and Riley Demarais missed...
MORIAH, NY
Ozark Sports Zone

Class 3 Boys Basketball Players to Watch

Basketball season is underway in Missouri. Below are the area’s Class 3 Boys Basketball Players to Watch this year. Guards win games at the high school level and these two are really good. Andrews is one of the top two-way guards in the Ozarks, coming off a junior campaign that saw him average 21 points, four rebounds and two assists. He’s the reigning SCA Player of the Year. Pitts is a stat sheet stuffer that averaged 13-4-4 as a junior. Both are a major reason why Thayer could be Final Four bound this spring.
HIGH SCHOOL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
thegazette.com

Iowa high school boys’ swimming 2021-22: Area teams and swimmers to watch

Gazette area teams and swimmers to watch for the 2021 Iowa high school boys’ swimming season. Cedar Rapids Washington — Coach Matt Sinnott's first Warriors team returns some talented swimmers from a group that finished 12th at last year's state meet. Seniors Grady Wheeler and Ryan McCaffery will be the team leaders. Wheeler was 12th at state in the 50-yard freestyle while McCaffery was 18th in the 100 backstroke. Other top returners include senior Tyler Orme and juniors Ian Lucas and Seth Williams along with sophomore Ian McGrath.
IOWA STATE
Click2Houston.com

HOOPS INSIDER: Eisenhower Boys Basketball

The Eisenhower Eagles are looking to get back into the playoff conversation this season after missing outa year ago. Coach James Johnson and his Eagles are on a redemption tour this season with a pretty solid starting five penciled in. The leader of the bunch is Raiheem Washington, who scored...
HIGH SCHOOL
zip06.com

Hand Boys’ Hoops Names Captains

Morgan Veth, Tyler Favre, and Trey Adams have been named the captains for the Hand boys’ basketball team this winter. (Photo courtesy of Kristen Adams) The Hand boys’ basketball team recently announced who will the lead team as its captains during the 2021-’22 winter season. The Tigers’ captains for the upcoming campaign will be Trey Adams, Tyler Favre, and Morgan Veth. All three student-athletes are seniors at Daniel Hand High School. Hand boys’ hoops begins its winter season with a home game against Foran on Thursday, Dec. 16 at 7 p.m.
EDUCATION
Manteca Bulletin

BOYS HOOPS: Weston Ranch races away from Gregori in season opener

The Nicholas Podesta Era has begun for the Weston Ranch boys basketball team. The reigning NorCal Division II champion opened the season Friday with an 84-72 win at Gregori of Modesto, using high-pressure defense to gain separation in the second half. “We have a pretty deep rotation and just pressed...
MODESTO, CA
Click2Houston.com

HOOPS INSIDER: MacArthur Generals Boys Basketball

Under the direction of coach Aldric Reynolds, MacArthur is going to “See Red” this season. "That's our motto," Reynolds said. "We are going to attack in everything we do from offense, defense and in the classroom." Reynolds returns his five starters from a year ago, who took some lumps in...
EDUCATION
AL.com

Hoops highlights: Hoover boys improve to 3-0 with pair of wins

Hoover’s 6-foot senior guard TQ Richardson had a big week as the Coach Scott Ware’s Bucs improved to 3-0 on the young basketball season with a 74-59 win over Ramsay and an overtime squeaker at Huffman, 63-58. Richardson had 17 points in the Ramsay game along with four rebounds. In...
HOOVER, AL
Wilkes Journal Patriot

Prep boys seek return to hoops playoffs

Editor’s note: Due to an early deadline, basketball results from Wilkes Central at Ashe County and the opening round of the Mary Garber Holiday Tip-off Classic in Winston-Salem on Monday will be published in the Dec. 1 edition of the Wilkes Journal-Patriot. The Wilkes County varsity boys basketball teams are...
WILKES COUNTY, NC
The Blade

2021-22 All-Blade boys basketball player of the year preseason watch list

High school basketball teams around the area dealt with a second straight unusual season last winter, thanks to the impact of the coronavirus pandemic. Still, there were positive developments. Ohio and Michigan got full state tournaments in, avoiding the shutdown that took place at the end of the 2019-20 season at the onset of the pandemic.
HIGH SCHOOL
The Herald-Times

The Herald-Times

54
Followers
151
Post
1K+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, sports, entertainment and obituaries in Bloomington, IN from The Herald-Times.

 http://heraldtimesonline.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy