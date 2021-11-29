Harvard-Westlake has new twin towers in Jacob Huggins and Landon Lewis

Harvard-Westlake's new twin towers, 6-foot-9 Jacob Huggins, left, and 6-8 Landon Lewis. (Eric Sondheimer / Los Angeles Times)

In the 1990s, Harvard-Westlake had real twin towers in twins Jason and Jarron Collins. In 2021-22 , the school has another set of twin towers in 6-foot-9 junior Jacob Huggins and 6-8 senior Landon Lewis. They have helped the Wolverines to a 5-0 start after a 73-46 win over Palisades on Monday night in an opening game of the Maranatha tournament.

Huggins scored 19 points and Lewis scored 17 points. Brady Dunlap added 13 points. Coach David Rebibo is going to figure out ways to use the Wolverines' size advantage.

"They're really good players who work hard and care about winning," he said. "They're great kids."

Harvard-Westlake could end up meeting unbeaten Taft in the tournament finals on Saturday. Taft played a nonleague game on Monday and defeated Hawkins 100-29, making double-digit dunks in the first quarter. Taft opens play in the Maranatha tournament on Tuesday.

Charlie Moore scored 19 points for Palisades.

El Camino Real 56, Santa Clarita Christian 55: In the first game for the Royals, Clark Holden scored 23 points and Isaiah Johnson 18, showing El Camino Real can be a factor in the City Section.

Providence 63, King/Drew 51: Kalib LaCount led King/Drew with 23 points.

Lawndale 61, Westchester 51: Lawndale spoiled the coaching debut of new Westchester coach DeWitt Cotton.

Santa Monica 83, Van Nuys 47: AJ Economou scored 22 points.

Loyola 66, Hacienda Heights Wilson 48: Parker Jones finished with 20 points for the Cubs.

University 56, Cleveland 36: Matt Gordon scored 15 points and Mateo Grady 14 points.

Redondo Union 79, Orange Lutheran 71 (OT): Redondo pulled off the upset in overtime.

Servite 81, Costa Mesa 42: The Friars opened their season by relying on Tyler Small, who scored 28 points.

Ayala 83, Brea 53: Ryan Chung led Ayala with 18 points.

Brentwood 74, Carson 28: James Olofson finished with 15 points and eight rebounds.

Northridge Academy 82, Foshay 43: Keynon Alexander scored 32 points and had 10 rebounds.

La Mirada 64, Compton 58: Sean Cervantes scored 17 points and Julien Gomez and Isiah Kalaj added 16 points apiece.

Rancho Cucamonga 96, Kaiser 55: Shadale Knight finished with 17 points and nine assists.

Girls' basketball

Orange Lutheran 53, Woodbridge 28: Princess Cassell led the Lancers with 17 points.

