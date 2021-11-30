ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sound Off for Nov. 30

By Justin Mitchell
Biloxi Sun Herald
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEveryone I know who had COVID-19 in the beginning had flu like symptoms, if they had any at all. No one talked about sneezing or coughing. We all practiced social distancing and mask wearing, although all masks less than N-95 have been proven irrefutably to be useless for the wearer or...

www.sunherald.com

Comments / 0

EatThis

Doctors Say "Do Not" Do This After Your COVID Booster

The arrival of COVID booster shots can give many of us peace of mind that our immune systems are bolstered against COVID-19 this winter. The colder months are a time when viruses of any kind spread more readily because more people gather indoors. But a booster shot isn't a license to be totally carefree. To ensure your booster shot's optimal effectiveness, these are five things you should never do after receiving a booster. Read on to find out more—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You've Already Had COVID.
PUBLIC HEALTH
WOWT

Nebraska Medicine expert sounds off omicron variant closing in

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Omicron is on the move and moving fast with multiple cases reported in New York, Minnesota, Colorado, and Hawaii. 6 News spoke with Nebraska’s top infectious disease expert on what this means for Christmas traveling plans. “It’s probably in multiple areas of the United States so...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Best Life

These Are the Symptoms of the Omicron Variant, South African Doctor Says

Over the past few days, we have been inundated with scattered reports and urgent warnings about the Omicron variant of COVID, which health officials fear could spread across the globe and quickly overtake Delta as the dominant variant of the virus. While there is still much we don't know about the newly discovered Omicron, the variant's shocking number of mutations mean it could be more transmissible and more likely to evade immune responses than the previous forms of COVID. So far, Omicron has not been identified in the U.S., but experts believe it's only a matter of time. With that in mind, it's important to learn all we can to be fully prepared, including about the unique symptoms of the Omicron variant compared to prior iterations of COVID.
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Independent

Disease expert who sounded early warning about Covid predicts US already has 2,000 omicron cases

A public health expert who gave America early warnings about Covid-19 has said that there are probably around 2,000 cases of the new omicron variant already in the US.Dr Charity Dean, a former official at the California Department of Public Health, was among the first to warn in February last year that coronavirus was almost certainly circulating among Americans who had not travelled to China.Now she believes that a similar thing is happening with omicron despite the US government’s claim that no cases yet exist in the country, according to an interview with Business Insider."I have no doubt that...
PUBLIC HEALTH
MedicineNet.com

Will Drinking Water Lower Blood Sugar?

If you have diabetes, managing symptoms is critical to your health. Your diet plays a vital role in regulating your blood sugar. What you drink matters as much as what you eat. Learn more about how drinking water and blood sugar are connected. Diabetes mellitus is a chronic health condition...
HEALTH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Covid#Exxon#Chevron#Singing River Hospital#Omicron
EatThis

If You Feel This, You May Have Omicron, Says Doctor

The coronavirus mutation Omicron is concerning. "This is a very unusual constellation of changes across the SARS-CoV-2 genome with greater than 30 of them in the important spike protein, which is the business end of the virus, particularly in its receptor binding domain, where there were about 10 mutations there," says Dr. Anthony Fauci, the director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases. "This mutational profile is very different from other variants of interest and concern. And although some mutations are also found in Delta, this is not Delta—it's something different. And these mutations have been associated with increased transmissibility and immune innovation. Whereas other of the mutations have not yet been characterized as to their functional capability."
PUBLIC HEALTH
MedicineNet.com

Why Is Drinking Water In The Morning So Important?

Water is a necessary part of life. Your body is 70% water, so it isn’t surprising that you need to drink water every single day to maintain a healthy body. Experts say that there are a lot of health benefits to drinking water when you first wake up. In fact, drinking water should be the very first thing you do.
WEIGHT LOSS
Richmond.com

Autopsy report shows former Channel 8 anchor Lisa Schaffner died from a kidney infection

Lisa Schaffner, the former WRIC-TV news anchor and community advocate, died in August from a kidney infection stemming from a urinary tract infection. An autopsy report by doctors at VCU Health stated that she died from an “acute bacterial pyelonephritis with abscess formation” in the right kidney, according to her daughter Danielle Powell, who shared the autopsy with the Richmond Times-Dispatch.
RICHMOND, VA
Best Life

If You See This On Your Skin, Get Checked for Diabetes Now, Experts Say

Approximately 34.2 million U.S. residents have diabetes— and nearly one-quarter of those affected by the condition don't even realize they have it, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). And without the benefit of early diagnosis—and by extension, treatment and lifestyle intervention—many patients go on to develop severe symptoms. Experts say the sooner you get help, the sooner you can get your blood sugar levels under control, thereby minimizing your chances of the worst outcomes of the disease. "Early detection of diabetes is proven to prevent life-altering complications like stroke, vision impairment, and kidney disease," according to the American Diabetes Association.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
CNN

Christian television network founder and preacher Marcus Lamb, who discouraged vaccinations, dies after being hospitalized for Covid-19

(CNN Business) — Prominent Christian televangelist and anti-vaccine advocate Marcus Lamb died after being hospitalized with Covid-19, his family announced Tuesday. Lamb founded Christian television network Daystar Television Network in 1997. His wife Joni Lamb, announced the televangelist's death on Daystar's program streamed to Facebook Tuesday. She said her husband...
RELIGION
healththoroughfare.com

Moderna CEO Releases Important Statement About Omicron Covid Variant

The latest and most significant Covid variant, Omicron, has been making headlines all over the place. Check out the latest reports about the new variant of Covid below. It’s been just revealed by MarketWatch that Moderna CEO Stéphane Bancel has left no doubt about his approach to the emergence of the new omicron coronavirus variant.
PUBLIC HEALTH
CBS Miami

FIU’s Dr. Aileen Marty On Omicron Variant: ‘It Looks Like It’s Going To Be Very Significantly Virulent And Very Transmissible’

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Florida International University’s infectious disease specialist, Dr. Aileen Marty sat down Wednesday evening with CBS4’s Lauren Pastrana and Eliott Rodriguez to discuss the new coronavirus variant Omicron, which is causing worldwide concern. Rodriguez: “What makes the Omicron variant different?” Dr. Marty: “So, let’s start out with where did it come from. The ancestor of this particular virus was detected actually in May. It just didn’t have as many of the changes as it currently does.” “That was called the C. 1.2. and that particular one acquired a series of other mutations. So, there’s over 50 mutations in the virus,...
SCIENCE
Woman's World

This Sweetener Can Lower Blood Sugar and Improve Insulin Sensitivity

If you have diabetes or are otherwise looking to keep your blood sugar levels under control, choosing the right sweetener can be tricky. There are so many options out there and between the different tastes and proclaimed side effects, it’s often difficult to determine which one to choose. However, a growing body of research suggests that using stevia for diabetes may be the best option.
HEALTH
MedicineNet.com

Is Drinking Water at Night Before Bed Bad for You?

There's a lot of confusing information about what is and isn't "good" for you when it comes to hydration and sleep. You need to drink water and you need sleep, but when and how much are equally disputed, especially since there's a direct correlation between the two. Drinking too much water can interrupt your sleep, and being sleep deprived can contribute to dehydration.
LIFESTYLE
Washington Post

The effort to contain the coronavirus with vaccines is about to get harder

It has been the case since the beginning of the year that there is a segment of the public unwilling to get vaccinated against the coronavirus. It is also the case that most of those who have not yet received a dose of the vaccine are Republicans, as data from the Kaiser Family Foundation (KFF) has repeatedly made clear.
PUBLIC HEALTH
WISH-TV

People with this heart condition are at severe risk of COVID-19 complications

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A new study shows people suffering from a certain heart condition are at greater risk of COVID-19 complications. The disease is called atrial fibrillation, or AFib. It’s characterized as a quivering-like, irregular heartbeat that can lead to blood clots, stroke and heart failure. Scientists at the Utah-based...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN

