Cortez, FL

Fundraiser for Susan Parsons at the Swordfish Grill & Tiki in Cortez, FL

By Suncoast Post Staff
 3 days ago
Please join us Sunday December 5th at the Swordfish Grill & Tiki for a fundraiser to support our beloved bartender, Susie! She is battling breast cancer, but we are not letting her do this alone. At the Swordfish we consider Susie to be family and we always take care...

SuncoastPost

