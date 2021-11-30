ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Health

India promises more COVID-19 shots to Omicron-hit Africa after Chinese move

By Reuters
Reuters
Reuters
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1z2WEW_0d9mw4EF00

NEW DELHI, Nov 30 (Reuters) - India stands ready to "expeditiously" send more COVID-19 vaccine to Africa to help fight the Omicron variant, New Delhi said late on Monday after China pledged 1 billion doses to the continent.

India and China have close ties with many African countries but Beijing has pumped much more money into the region, and on Monday promised to invest another $10 billion. read more

India said it had supplied more than 25 million doses of domestically made shots to 41 African countries, mostly through the global vaccine-distribution network COVAX.

"The Government of India stands ready to support the countries affected in Africa in dealing with the Omicron variant, including by supplies of Made-in-India vaccines," the foreign ministry said in a statement.

"Supplies can be undertaken through COVAX or bilaterally."

It said the government had cleared all orders placed by COVAX for supplies of the AstraZeneca (AZN.L) vaccine to countries such as Malawi, Ethiopia, Zambia, Mozambique, Guinea and Lesotho, apart from delivering doses of the home-grown Covaxin shot to Botswana. It did not say how many doses have been approved recently.

"Any new requirement projected either bilaterally or through COVAX will be considered expeditiously," it said, also promising the supply of life-saving drugs, test kits, gloves, PPE kits and medical equipment such as ventilators as required.

India last month resumed overseas shipments of COVID-19 vaccines for the first time since April, when it banned exports to inoculate its own citizens as infections surged.

Domestic vaccine production has more than tripled since then to about 300 million doses a month. The country has administered at least one dose to 83% of its 944 million adults and two doses to 47%.

Reporting by Krishna N. Das; Editing by Stephen Coates

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Comments / 0

Related
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Omicron#Covid 19#Chinese#African#Covax#Ppe#Krishna
Daily Mail

Was new variant named Omicron to avoid angering Beijing? WHO chose to skip TWO letters of Greek alphabet to avoid 'Xi' which has written similarity to Chinese president Xi Jinping

The relationship between China and the World Health Organisation has come under renewed scrutiny after the UN body appeared to skip over the Greek letter 'Xi' and call the new Covid variant 'Omicron' instead. Last night the WHO sparked criticism from China hawks after it named the mutation 'Omicron' instead...
PUBLIC HEALTH
BBC

Covid: 13 test positive for Omicron after S Africa-Netherlands flights

The new coronavirus variant Omicron has been detected in 13 people who arrived in the Dutch capital Amsterdam on two flights from South Africa. They are among 61 passengers who tested positive for coronavirus. It comes as tighter restrictions come into force in the Netherlands, amid record Covid cases and...
WORLD
The Guardian

UK spy chief suggests China risks ‘miscalculation’ over Taiwan

China is at risk of “miscalculating through over-confidence” over Taiwan, said the MI6 head, Richard Moore, in a statement clearly intended to warn Beijing to back off any attempt to seize control of the island. Giving a rare speech, Britain’s foreign intelligence chief said in London that China was at...
CHINA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
Ethiopia
NewsBreak
Health
Place
Beijing, CN
Country
India
Place
Africa
Place
New Delhi, IN
NewsBreak
AstraZeneca
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
Country
China
Reuters

Nine more from Munster test positive for COVID-19 in South Africa

Nov 30 (Reuters) - Munster have nine new COVID-19 cases in their camp in South Africa, the Irish rugby team said on Tuesday, taking the total count to 10. Both staff and players have tested positive and will quarantine in a hotel in Cape Town, joining the first player who returned a positive test on Sunday. Welsh side Cardiff also said they had two positive cases over the weekend.
PUBLIC HEALTH
nbc15.com

U.S. to restrict travel to South Africa, 7 more countries after new COVID-19 variant

NANTUCKET, Mass. (AP) - The U.S. will ban travel from South Africa, 7 other African nations by non-US citizens beginning Monday due to COVID-19 variant. The new coronavirus variant has been dubbed “omicron.”. A World Health Organization panel has classified it as a highly transmissible virus of concern. Its discovery...
WORLD
TravelPulse

New Omicron COVID-19 Variant Prompts Swift Travel Bans on Africa

A new COVID-19 strain, which originated in southern Africa, has been identified and classified by a special panel of the World Health Organization (WHO), which named it “omicron”. The WHO panel flagged it as a highly transmissible virus of concern, placing it (at least for now) into the same category...
TRAVEL
AFP

Beijing summons Japan envoy over ex-PM's 'erroneous' Taiwan remarks

Beijing summoned the Japanese ambassador to China over former prime minister Shinzo Abe's "extremely erroneous remarks" on Taiwan, the foreign ministry said Thursday, as tensions rise over the democratic island. With Chinese warplanes making historically high levels of incursions into Taiwan's air defence zone in recent months, fears among Western allies like the US and Japan have grown that Beijing could order an invasion, even if they consider it unlikely for now. Self-ruled Taiwan lives under the threat of military action by China, which views the island as its own territory and has vowed to seize it one day. In a video speech to a forum organised by a Taiwanese think-tank on Wednesday, Abe said an emergency for Taipei would be one for Japan as well, warning that "people in Beijing, particularly President Xi Jinping, should not misjudge that".
POLITICS
yicaiglobal.com

Chinese Covid-19 Test Makers Soar After Saying Reagents Can Detect Omicron Variant

(Yicai Global) Nov. 29 -- Shares of Zhejiang Orient Gene Biotech, Beijing Hotgen Biotech, and Jiangsu Bioperfectus Technologies surged after the producers of Covid-19 nucleic acid tests said their reagents can recognize the new omicron mutant strain. Orient Gene [SHA: 688298] ended 6.7 percent up at CNY169.64 (USD26.56), after soaring...
PUBLIC HEALTH
AOL Corp

Covid-19 hospitalizations rising in South Africa’s omicron hot spot

Covid-19 hospitalizations are rising rapidly in a populous South African province where the new omicron variant of the coronavirus has been detected. Hospitalizations across the country have increased by 63 percent since the beginning of the month, according to data from the country’s National Institute for Communicable Diseases. In Gauteng, a province that includes the country’s largest city, Johannesburg, hospitalizations are up by nearly 400 percent since the beginning of the month, from 120 for the week ending Nov. 6 to 580 for the week ending Saturday.
TRAVEL
outbreaknewstoday.com

Omicron COVID-19 variant: Africa CDC statement

This statement was prior to the naming of Omicron:. On 25 November 2021, the National Institute for Communicable Diseases (NICD) in South Africa announced the detection of a new variant of the SARS-COV-2, the virus that causes COVID-19, following genomic sequencing. This variant is currently labelled as lineage B.1.1.529. The...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Reuters

India's Bharat Biotech resumes exports of homegrown COVID-19 shot

BENGALURU, Nov 29 (Reuters) - Indian vaccine maker Bharat Biotech said on Monday it has resumed export of its COVID-19 shot, Covaxin, and has executed long-pending orders in November. The company also said exports to additional countries will commence from December, according to a statement it shared on Twitter. It...
PUBLIC HEALTH
unicefusa.org

As Omicron Spreads, Africa Needs COVID-19 Vaccines. COVAX Is the Key.

Nearly 4.3 billion people have received at least one dose of COVID-19 vaccine, equal to over half the world's population. While many rich countries are on track to vaccinate 70 percent of their population — an important step toward stopping the spread of the coronavirus — just 6 percent of Africans are fully vaccinated.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Reuters

Reuters

237K+
Followers
248K+
Post
116M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

Comments / 0

Community Policy