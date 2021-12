The Vancouver Canucks are having a rough week. They lost five straight games and the pressure continues to grow. With the fans starting the #FireBenning and #SellTheTeam chants on Wednesday in the loss to the Colorado Avalanche, more was expected especially if the Canucks lost. They did happen according to Youtuber and Canucks superfan Clay Imoo but they weren’t heard on the TV broadcast.

NHL ・ 13 DAYS AGO