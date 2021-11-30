ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
ECB to continue bond buying throughout 2022 - report

Reuters
 3 days ago

FRANKFURT (Reuters) - The European Central Bank is likely to keep buying bonds through next year to boost the bloc's economy but 2023 is less clear, ECB Vice President Luis de Guindos told French newspaper Les Echos on Tuesday.

The comments indicate that no rate rise will come next year as the ECB's policy guidance stipulates that any interest rate increase would only come "shortly after" quantitative easing ends.

"I’m confident that those net purchases will continue throughout next year. Beyond that, I don’t know," de Guindos said.

(Reporting by Balazs Koranyi; Editing by Kim Coghill)

