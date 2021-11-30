ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Science

Fox Nation Host Decides Hanukkah is the Right Time to Compare Dr. Fauci to a Nazi

By Althea Legaspi
Middletown Press
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFox Nation host Lara Logan took to Fox News to compare Dr. Fauci to the Nazi doctor known as “the Angel of Death” Josef Mengele — on the second night of Hanukkah no less — in the wake of the news of the coronavirus Omicron variant. Discovered in South Africa, the...

www.middletownpress.com

Comments / 1

Related
Daily Beast

Fox’s Lara Logan Digs In, Boosts Attacks on Auschwitz Museum

After comparing Dr. Anthony Fauci to Nazi war criminal Josef Mengele, and receiving widespread criticism from Jewish groups and the Auschwitz Museum, Fox Nation host Lara Logan is only digging in. On Wednesday, the disgraced investigative reporter swung at her critics, posting links to conspiracy websites that claim HIV is...
MUSEUMS
Business Insider

Fox Nation host Lara Logan compares Dr. Anthony Fauci to Josef Mengele, a Nazi doctor who conducted inhumane medical experiments on Jewish prisoners in Auschwitz

Josef Mengele was a Nazi doctor who performed experiments on prisoners in concentration camps. Fox Nation host Lara Logan claimed "people all across the world" compare Dr. Anthony Fauci to Mengele. Mengele fled to Brazil after World War II and was never prosecuted for his crimes against humanity. During Fox...
ENTERTAINMENT
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Lara Logan
Person
Anthony Fauci
Person
Josef Mengele
Person
Greg Gutfeld
HuffingtonPost

Auschwitz Museum Condemns Fox Nation Host Lara Logan For Fauci Comments

Lara Logan, a host on Fox News’ streaming platform, has been denounced by several prominent Jewish organizations and the Auschwitz Museum after she compared White House chief medical adviser Anthony Fauci to Josef Mengele, a Nazi doctor who conducted experiments on Jewish extermination camp prisoners during the Holocaust. “Exploiting the...
MUSEUMS
madison

S.E. Cupp: Fauci Derangement Syndrome afflicts Fox News

It’s hard to find the right word to describe the latest lows to which right-wing personalities and elected officials are stooping to smear and attack Dr. Anthony Fauci, director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, and former Trump adviser. Imagine, if you dare, that you’re Lara Logan,...
SCIENCE
HuffingtonPost

Lara Logan Digs In: Goes After Auschwitz Museum, Blasts Out Fauci Conspiracies

Fox Nation host Lara Logan showed no remorse and instead doubled down after prominent Jewish groups denounced her comparison of Dr. Anthony Fauci to Nazi doctor Josef Mengele earlier this week. On Tuesday, Logan sprayed Twitter with links to conspiracy theories about the White House chief medical adviser, including articles...
MUSEUMS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hanukkah#Cdc#Fox Nation Host#Nazi#Fox News#Omicron#Oliverdarcy#Jews#The Biden Administration#African#The European Union
Primetimer

Fox Nation's Lara Logan under fire for comparing Dr. Anthony Fauci to Nazi Dr. Josef Mengele

The former CBS News chief foreign correspondent made her controversial comments, comparing Dr. Fauci to the Nazi doctor who performed cruel medical experiments on Jewish prisoners, last night on Fox News Primetime. “This is what people say to me, that he doesn’t represent science to them,” Logan said during an appearance on Monday on Fox News Primetime. “He represents Josef Mengele. the Nazi doctor who did experiments on Jews during the Second World War and in the concentration camps." Logan's comments were denounced this morning by the Anti-Defamation League, the American Jewish Committee and the Auschwitz Museum, which said in a statement: “Exploiting the tragedy of people who became victims of criminal pseudo-medical experiments in Auschwitz in a debate about vaccines, pandemic and people who fight for saving human lives is shameful. It is disrespectful to victims & a sad symptom of moral and intellectual decline.” Logan is host of Fox Nation's Lara Logan Has No Agenda. ALSO: Why is Lara Logan still on the air?
SCIENCE
The Independent

Fox host who compared Fauci to Nazi doctor Mengele blocks Auschwitz Memorial on Twitter

Lara Logan, the Fox News streaming host who earlier this week compared White House chief medical adviser Dr Anthony Fauci to Nazi war criminal Josef Mengele, has blocked the Auschwitz memorial’s official Twitter account after the museum criticised her.Ms Logan, formerly a respected journalist who won acclaim for her work as a foreign correspondent for CBS News, drew a strong rebuke from the memorial and museum, which operates the site on which the Nazis murdered more than a million people, for a Fox News appearance in which she claimed “people” routinely tell her that Dr Fauci, a world-renown virologist who...
U.S. POLITICS
TheDailyBeast

Fauci to Make Fox Return After Reportedly Refusing Interview Requests

After Politico reported this week that the nation’s top infectious disease expert had been declining Fox interview requests for months, Dr. Anthony Fauci will make his return to the network’s airwaves on Friday. Mediaite was first to report, and The Daily Beast has since confirmed, that the chief White House medical adviser will appear on Fox Business Network’s Cavuto: Coast to Coast at 1 p.m. Friday. The interview will then re-air on anchor Neil Cavuto’s Fox News show Your World later that afternoon.
ANTHONY FAUCI
WWLP

Lara Logan compares Fauci to Nazi doctor

The host on Fox News Media's streaming service compared the nation's leading infectious disease expert to the infamous Nazi doctor Josef Mengele, who worked at Auschwitz during the Holocaust.
SCIENCE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Science
Country
South Africa
NewsBreak
Vaccines
abc17news.com

Anti-Defamation League and Auschwitz Museum condemn Fox host for comparing Fauci to Nazi doctor who performed medical experiments at death camp

Lara Logan, a Fox News personality and host on its streaming service, was condemned by prominent Jewish groups and the Auschwitz Museum after she compared Dr. Anthony Fauci to a Nazi doctor infamous for performing medical experiments at the Auschwitz death camp. In an appearance on “Fox News Primetime” Monday,...
MUSEUMS
The Independent

Fauci says Lara Logan comparing him to Mengele is ‘disgusting’ and asks why Fox News has not disciplined her

Anthony Fauci has described a Fox News host’s comparison of him and Nazi doctor Josef Mengele as “disgusting” after the cable channel appeared reluctant to issue disciplinary action. Lara Logan, a formerly respected foreign correspondent, told Fox News viewers on Monday that Dr Fauci could be compared to Mengele, a doctor known as the “Angel of Death” and who conducted brutal experiments on Jewish concentration camp inmates at Auschwitz. Ms Logan had attempted to accuse Dr Fauci, and the director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases (NIAID), of “representing Mengele” because of his work on Covid. Dozens...
CELEBRITIES
Washington Times

Dr. Fauci, self-proclaimed man of ‘science,’ now wants to control news

Dr. Anthony Fauci, self-declared representative of science — who just claimed Republicans who resist his coronavirus recommendations are foolish and political because he and apparently only he “represent[s] science” — now has beef with Fox News streaming service host Lara Logan, who reported how people see him as more Josef Mengele, less kindly, friendly physician.
SCIENCE
The Independent

Dr Fauci to return to Fox News for first time since July after months of GOP bullying

Dr Anthony Fauci is all set to return to Fox News for an interview after a prolonged absence on the network, according to reports. The infectious diseases expert has appeared on only one Fox News programme since July with host Chris Wallace on 17 October this year.It was first reported by the Mediate that Dr Fauci will appear for an interview with Neil Cavuto on the Fox Business show “Cavuto: Coast to Coast” at 1pm on Friday.The interview will be re-aired on another Cavuto show at 4pm on Fox News.Politico’s newsletter West Wing Playbook reported that several shows on...
POLITICS
Deadline

Fauci Fires Back At Lara Logan Over Holocaust Comments; Appears On A Fox Network For First Time In Months

Dr. Anthony Fauci, appearing on MSNBC’s All in With Chris Hayes last night, responded to recent controversial comments from Fox Nation host Lara Logan. Logan told Fox News’ Jeanine Pirro on Monday that “people across the world” have told her Fauci doesn’t “represent science,” referring to a comment made by the NIAD chief. Instead Logan said the “represents Josef Mengele, the Nazi doctor who did experiments on Jews during the Second World War and in the concentration camps.”
ENTERTAINMENT

Comments / 0

Community Policy