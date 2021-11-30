ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Air Canada Express flight leaving Lindbergh Field makes emergency landing at LAX

By Krista Summerville
ABC 10 News KGTV
ABC 10 News KGTV
 3 days ago
SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — An Air Canada Express flight traveling from San Diego to Vancouver was forced to make an emergency landing Monday evening at LAX due to a mechanical issue, according to Federal Aviation Administration.

The FAA confirmed late Monday in a statement to ABC 10News that flight 767 made an emergency landing in Los Angeles due to a fuel and engine issue.

Air Canada Express Flight 767 diverted to Los Angeles International Airport and landed without incident around 8 p.m. local time after the crew declared an emergency due to a fuel and engine issue. The Bombardier CRJ900 regional jet was flying from San Diego to Vancouver.

Flight 767 turned around near Santa Maria just before 8 p.m. and headed to LAX after crew members reported a fuel leak and one engine shutdown.

The plane reportedly blew two tires during landing and had to be towed from a runway.

There were 73 passengers on board the Bombardier CRJ900 regional jet, according to an LAX spokesperson. Buses were shuttled to the tarmac to take the passengers to the terminal. No injuries were reported.

"There is no impact to our operations as the other runways are open," an LAX spokesperson said.

The FAA could not share any further details about the incident.

This is a developing story please check back for updates.

