WATERVLIET, N.Y. — City General Manager Joe LaCivita announced the City Council approved a 0% increase for the coming year at its recent meeting. LaCivita said the 2022 budget process started in September with extensive meetings with all city department supervisors. The City Council held workshops with each of the departments and reviewed all line-item expenses in detail before a budget was adopted and passed for the upcoming year. The City Council budgeted $12,194,039 in expenditures which will result in a 0% tax increase.

WATERVLIET, NY ・ 5 HOURS AGO