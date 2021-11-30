ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Talks to revive Iran nuclear deal resume; U.S. stays distant

By Kiyoko Metzler Associated Press
 3 days ago

VIENNA — Negotiators in Vienna resumed talks Monday over reviving Iran’s 2015 nuclear deal with world powers, with the United States taking part at arm’s length as in previous rounds since the Trump administration pulled out of the accord three years ago. Hopes of quick progress were muted after...

IN THIS ARTICLE
