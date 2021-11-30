ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
13 On Your Side Forecast: Snow Exits Overnight!

 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSnow will move out overnight tonight...

Matt Lillywhite

Snow Is Forecast In Several States This Weekend

Snow is forecast to hit Michigan, Minnesota, Wisconsin, and several other states over the coming days, according to the National Weather Service. As you can see from the maps below, many northern states are forecast to receive snow:
Thursday, December 2 Overnight Forecast

It was a beautiful day across the Ozarks, with temperatures reaching the 70s and sunny skies. Temperatures tonight will be above average, only bottoming out in the upper 40s and low 50 with clear skies. More clouds will be rolling in tomorrow ahead of a cold front. A few spotty showers will be possible tomorrow night, mainly along the Missouri/Arkansas border. Temperatures will be warm again tomorrow, topping out in the 70s. As the weekend approaches, the jet stream will be drifting through, bringing cooler temperatures Saturday. Temperatures will top out in the 50s low 60s with rain showers likely in Arkansas, cloudy skies south of I-44, and fewer clouds the further north you go. Sunday, a stronger cold front will sweep through later in the day, but the effect of the front won’t be felt until the nighttime hours. Sunday temperatures will rebound into the 60s with a chance for more showers and a few rumbles of thunder. The best time to put the outdoor decoration out will be tomorrow and Saturday. Sunday will be a better day for indoor decorations like the Christmas tree! Temperatures behind the front will bottom out in the upper 20s. Colder temperatures set in for Monday.
Wintry mix of rain, snow expected overnight

December 2, 2021 – Washington County, WI – The National Weather Service has issued a hazardous weather outlook that includes a mix of rain and snow overnight, mainly after 4 a.m., for the following counties:. “Marquette-Green Lake-Fond du Lac-Sheboygan-Sauk-Columbia-Dodge- Washington-Ozaukee-Iowa-Dane-Jefferson-Waukesha-Milwaukee- Lafayette-Green-Rock-Walworth-Racine-Kenosha. “This Hazardous Weather Outlook is for portions of east-central...
Matt Lillywhite

Snow Is Forecast In New Hampshire This Weekend

Snow is expected to impact New Hampshire and several other states in New England over the next few days, according to the National Weather Service. As you can see from the maps below, Vermont, New Hampshire, and Maine are forecast to receive snow this weekend:

