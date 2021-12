FX Strategists at UOB Group remain of the view that EUR/USD could advance past the 1.1400 barrier in the next weeks. 24-hour view: “EUR traded between 1.1293 and 1.1347 yesterday, narrower than our expected sideway-trading range of 1.1290/1.1370. The underlying tone appears to have weakened somewhat and EUR is likely to drift to 1.1280. For today, a clear break of this level is unlikely and the strong support at 1.1240 is not expected to come under threat. On the upside, a breach of 1.1350 (minor resistance is at 1.1330) would indicate that the current mild downward pressure has eased.”

CURRENCIES ・ 17 HOURS AGO