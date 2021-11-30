Washington defeat Seattle Seahawks with late intercept for third straight win

Sport

A last-minute interception by Kendall Fuller has ensured Washington beat the Seattle Seahawks 17-15 to register their third consecutive victory.

Seattle quarterback Russell Wilson masterminded a 96-yard touchdown drive in the game’s final three minutes and hit wide receiver Freddy Swain on a 32-yard touchdown toss, but was picked off by cornerback Fuller on the ensuing two-point conversion attempt.

Washington running back JD McKissic made his former team pay by catching a touchdown pass from signal-caller Taylor Heinicke and running for another score before being taken off in the fourth with a suspected head injury.

The Seahawks’ chances of making the playoffs appeared slim following the loss, which was their third in a row.

Washington, meanwhile, jumped into the last NFC wildcard spot with the victory and will next take on the Las Vegas Raiders in Nevada.

The best videos delivered daily

Watch the stories that matter, right from your inbox