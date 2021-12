It is the penultimate week in conference play and the bowl picture is coming into shape. We have eight teams already eligible (Michigan, Michigan State, Penn State Wisconsin, Minnesota, Purdue, Iowa, and Ohio State). Three already know they will be home for the holidays (Indiana, Northwestern, Nebraska). The remaining three face key weeks. Illinois cannot lose their final two games or they are out, but they are the cockroach of the Big Ten. It seems amazing they are 4-6, but there is a realistic chance they could be 7-3 at the moment. Maryland and Rutgers are both on five wins as big underdogs, so it looks like next week will be a winner-take-all for the ninth bowl slot.

