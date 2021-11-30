ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Muskogee, OK

Sewer line could extend life of landfill

By D.E. Smoot dsmoot@muskogeephoenix.com
Muskogee Daily Phoenix
Muskogee Daily Phoenix
 3 days ago

Steps are being taken to extend the life of Muskogee Community Landfill.

Facility information reported to the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency shows an estimated year for closure in 2024. City officials said the solid waste disposal site could fill up even quicker.

Interim Public Works Director Mike Stewart said installing an eight-inch sanitary sewer line from the landfill to an existing line about 4,000 feet away could add three to four more years to the life of the facility. He said Waste Management, which owns and operates the landfill, presently hauls the leachate from a holding pond at the site to a manhole, where the new sewer line would tie into the city's existing line.

"What we are trying to do is come up with a plan that will extend the life of the cell," Stewart said. "By doing some work with them, extending that sewer line and allowing them to move that pond they have over to existing city property, that will allow them to get another three or four more years."

The city has secured a permit for the sewer line from Oklahoma Department of Environmental Quality, which was accepted by city councilors. Stewart said a plan for the installation of the line will be presented during the coming weeks.

Stewart said a cost-share agreement for that part of the project was being negotiated with Waste Management. City councilors heard during a recent retreat about how American Rescue Plan Act funds, which may be used by local governments for water and sewer infrastructure projects, could be used to help pay for the project.

While the addition of the sewer line would add only three to four more years to the life of the landfill, Stewart said the additional time would facilitate further planning for the future. Adding the sanitary sewer line, he said, also would extend municipal services to an unserved area.

Comments / 0

Related
The Hill

Biden signs bill averting government shutdown

President Biden signed a short-term funding bill on Friday, averting a government shutdown hours before the deadline. A group of conservatives in the House and Senate had threatened the fate of the legislation over opposition to Biden’s coronavirus vaccine mandate before finally allowing the legislation to pass. The bill funds...
CONGRESS & COURTS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Oklahoma Government
City
Muskogee, OK
Muskogee, OK
Government
The Hill

Jan. 6 panel faces new test as first witness pleads the Fifth

Former Trump Department of Justice (DOJ) official Jeffrey Clark’s plans to plead the Fifth to the House’s Jan. 6 committee could complicate the department's willingness to prosecute him for contempt of Congress even as it further hints at potential criminal activity by President Trump and others in his orbit. On...
CONGRESS & COURTS
The Associated Press

Kremlin: Putin to seek guarantees over Ukraine from Biden

MOSCOW (AP) — The Kremlin said Friday that President Vladimir Putin will seek binding guarantees precluding NATO’s expansion to Ukraine during a planned call with U.S. President Joe Biden, while the Ukrainian defense minister warned that Russia could invade his country next month. With tensions between Russia and the West...
POLITICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Waste Disposal#Solid Waste Management#Municipal Solid Waste#American Rescue Plan Act
The Hill

Five things to know about the November jobs report

The November jobs report gave a muddled picture of an improving economy. Overall job growth fell far short of expectations, with the U.S. adding just 210,000 of the roughly 500,000 jobs that analysts projected the economy to gain last month. Even so, the unemployment rate sunk from 4.6 percent to 4.2 percent, landing less than 1 percentage point above the pre-pandemic jobless rate.
BUSINESS
Muskogee Daily Phoenix

Muskogee Daily Phoenix

Muskogee, OK
1K+
Followers
83
Post
198K+
Views
ABOUT

Media Account for Muskogee Daily Phoenix

Comments / 0

Community Policy