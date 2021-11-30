Sewer line could extend life of landfill

Steps are being taken to extend the life of Muskogee Community Landfill.

Facility information reported to the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency shows an estimated year for closure in 2024. City officials said the solid waste disposal site could fill up even quicker.

Interim Public Works Director Mike Stewart said installing an eight-inch sanitary sewer line from the landfill to an existing line about 4,000 feet away could add three to four more years to the life of the facility. He said Waste Management, which owns and operates the landfill, presently hauls the leachate from a holding pond at the site to a manhole, where the new sewer line would tie into the city's existing line.

"What we are trying to do is come up with a plan that will extend the life of the cell," Stewart said. "By doing some work with them, extending that sewer line and allowing them to move that pond they have over to existing city property, that will allow them to get another three or four more years."

The city has secured a permit for the sewer line from Oklahoma Department of Environmental Quality, which was accepted by city councilors. Stewart said a plan for the installation of the line will be presented during the coming weeks.

Stewart said a cost-share agreement for that part of the project was being negotiated with Waste Management. City councilors heard during a recent retreat about how American Rescue Plan Act funds, which may be used by local governments for water and sewer infrastructure projects, could be used to help pay for the project.

While the addition of the sewer line would add only three to four more years to the life of the landfill, Stewart said the additional time would facilitate further planning for the future. Adding the sanitary sewer line, he said, also would extend municipal services to an unserved area.