The Bethany College Board of Trustees announced Thursday that Jamie Caridi will serve as the college’s interim president starting Jan. 1. “Jamie possesses the leadership skills, strategic vision and execution excellence Bethany needs to transform the institution and align it with the needs of the students and families it serves,” board chair Ken Bado said. “As interim president, the Board of Trustees has asked him to innovate, optimize and drive changes to the college’s operating model that will elevate Bethany’s reputation and secure its place among the ranks of the best small colleges in America.”

BETHANY, WV ・ 18 HOURS AGO