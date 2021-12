JD and Joey Books return with another Beatles Pop-up on Sunday, December 5th at 9 AM. Tune in to The Sandbox Hour for another hour of Beatles tunes! This show will feature tracks from new releases and reissues by the Fab Four. In the past year, both Paul and Ringo have dropped records and the estates of George and John have reissued their first solo albums. Also, Let It Be has been reissued with tons of extras. So, grab a cup of coffee and join us for breakfast with the Beatles, on Sunday, December 5th from 9-10 AM, only on 103.3 Asheville FM and world-wide at www.ashevillefm.org.

