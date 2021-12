Minnesota Timberwolves center Naz Reid is considered questionable to play Saturday in the team's game against the Memphis Grizzlies. Reid was supposed to return to the court Thursday night, but he ended up being downgraded to out after tipoff. Now, he's listed as questionable heading into Saturday's 8 p.m. ET game against Ja Morant and Co. Keep an eye on his status over the next 24 hours. Should Reid play, Jaden McDaniels could see fewer minutes.

NBA ・ 13 DAYS AGO