Flames' Milan Lucic: Goes five-hole for goal

When the Calgary Flames and the Edmonton Oilers swapped their two worst contracts in the summer of 2019, fans on both sides of the Battle of Alberta collectively rolled their eyes. Could a fresh start for Milan Lucic and James Neal really change the fate of two players who had been lightning rods of controversy in their respective markets? In Neal’s case, the answer was a hard no. He was bought out before the start of the 2021-22 season and is now long gone from the Oilers organization. And Lucic? Well, he’s still grinding it out for the Flames, and is off to his best goal-scoring pace in five years.

NHL ・ 1 DAY AGO