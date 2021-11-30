Flames' Milan Lucic: Goes five-hole for goal

In this edition of Calgary Flames News & Rumors, Flames general manager Brad Treliving said that he is “always concerned” in regards to his team despite their great start. In other news, Milan Lucic avoided supplemental discipline after being ejected for a boarding call on Winnipeg Jets defenceman Dylan DeMelo on Saturday evening. Meanwhile, at that very same game, Flames icon Jarome Iginla, who was recently inducted into the Hall of Fame, received a lengthy standing ovation from all in attendance at the Saddledome when showed on the jumbotron. Last but not least, Matthew Tkachuk had some interesting comments regarding a scrum his younger brother Brady found himself in with Brendan Lemieux.
