The Montreal Canadiens 2021-22 season is only 20 games old, and unless they pull off a miracle, their 5-13-2 record means they will miss the playoffs. Because of this, general manager Marc Bergevin, who is in the last year of his contract, must now prioritize selling off his assets to accumulate as many picks and prospects for the future and whoever will be in the GM role by this summer.

NHL ・ 9 DAYS AGO