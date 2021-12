Teravainen produced an assist and two shots on goal in Monday's 2-1 overtime loss to the Sharks. Teravainen has gone a little quiet with three assists in his last six games. The Finn has three goals, 10 helpers, 42 shots on net and a plus-2 rating through 17 contests overall. Always more of a playmaker than a goal-scorer, Teravainen should continue to be productive while playing in a top-six role.

NHL ・ 10 DAYS AGO