NHL

Flames' Jacob Markstrom: Picks up shootout win

CBS Sports
 3 days ago

Markstrom made 21 saves on 22 shots in Monday's 2-1 shootout win over the Penguins. The only goal Markstrom allowed was a...

www.cbssports.com

Yardbarker

Flames’ Markstrom Chasing Single Season Shutout Record

The Jacob Markstrom that Brad Treliving was hoping for has arrived. After inking a six-year, $36 million deal during the 2020 offseason, the Swedish netminder was a bit of a disappointment for the Calgary Flames, posting a 2.68 goals-against average (GAA) along with a subpar .904 save percentage (SV%). The...
NHL
Fox News

Flames beat Sabres 5-0 on Markstrom's NHL-best 5th shutout

Jacob Markstrom made 27 saves for his fifth shutout, Andrew Mangiapane had two goals and an assist, and the Calgary Flames beat the Buffalo Sabres 5-0 on Thursday night. Markstrom's five shutouts in 13 starts lead the NHL and is a career high. Calgary also got two goals from Johnny...
NHL
kingstonthisweek.com

Flames backup Vladar ‘so fortunate’ to learn from Rask and now Markstrom

This was just over a week ago, and just moments after opposing superstar Auston Matthews had slipped an overtime winner through his five-hole. This advertisement has not loaded yet, but your article continues below. Article content. And it just might explain why everybody raves about Calgary Flames backup netminder Daniel...
NHL
lighthousehockey.com

Flames 5 (2 EN), Islanders 2: Markstrom stops depleted Isles in arena opener

The New York Islanders did not have anything close to the lineup they imagined when they marked their calendar for a Nov. 20 home opener of UBS Arena. But the lineup they did dress against the Calgary Flames — with four players making their debut, and several key regulars out — mounted a strong effort befitting the occasion.
NHL
Person
Jake Guentzel
Yardbarker

Flames Weekly: Markstrom Magnificent, Mangiapane Magic & More

Flames Weekly looks at how the Calgary Flames performed in the previous week. Be sure to check in every Monday for my take on the week that was and to find out which storylines and players took center stage. Feel free to use the comment section below to let me know how you thought the team performed or post any ideas or questions about the Flames.
NHL
The Hockey Writers

Flames News & Rumors: Markstrom, Vladar, Phaneuf & More

In this edition of Calgary Flames News & Rumors, both Jacob Markstrom and Dan Vladar are of to fantastic starts in 2021-22, and Vladar recently spoke to how Markstrom’s mentorship has already benefitted him in a major way. In other news, former Flames in Dion Phaneuf and Troy Brouwer both recently announced their retirements. Last but not least, Johnny Gaudreau’s great week had him recognized as the NHLs first star of the week on Monday.
NHL
kingstonthisweek.com

At this rate Flames goalie Markstrom a no-brainer for Sweden

The Swedish Olympic team for the upcoming Winter Games is set to be selected by committee to make a collective decision to pick their roster. This advertisement has not loaded yet, but your article continues below. Article content. Head coach Johan Garpenlov and assistants Marcus Ragnarsson and Markus Akerblom will...
NHL
NHL

Flames top Penguins in seven-round shootout

Mikael Backlund beats Tristan Jarry up high to take the lead, while Jacob Markstrom shuts the door on Brock McGinn to give the Flames the win. Jacob Markstrom made 21 saves for the Flames (13-4-5), who are 6-1-1 in their past eight games. "We have fun here," Lucic said. "It's...
NHL
#Pacific Division#Kings#Ducks
kingstonthisweek.com

SNAPSHOTS: Backlund scores winner as Flames earn shootout victory over Penguins

He was sitting in the penalty box when the out-of-town team tied it up in the third. This advertisement has not loaded yet, but your article continues below. And then, he was sitting on the bench wondering if he’d get an opportunity in what was turning into a marathon shootout.
NHL
arcamax.com

Despite Jarry's theatrics, Penguins lose in shootout to Flames

CALGARY, Alberta — Tristan Jarry came ready to play. His teammates did not. It was arguably their worst performance this season. If not for Jarry, who made 31 saves, they might have lost 6-1. They were that bad and he was that good. And yet, improbably, the Penguins were able...
NHL
oilersnation.com

GDB 16.0 Wrap Up: McDavid and Skinner steal the show in huge 2-1 shootout win over Winnipeg

Connor McDavid wants all of the highlight reel goals. Final Score: 2-1 Oilers in the shootout. On Tuesday night, I was expecting the Oilers to head into Winnipeg with a chip on their shoulders but that is not the effort we got from them. Instead, we watched the boys go down by four and basically seal in a Jets win with a kiss before the game was even 40 minutes old. Needless to say, we were not impressed. The good news is that the boys had a chance to rebound in the second half of this home-and-home series, making tonight’s rematch an excellent opportunity to show the Jets where the bear shits and reclaim their place atop of the Pacific Division standings. The first step, of course, was getting a better start. And in the early going, the game very much had a back-and-forth feel to it as both teams were producing quality chances to score despite being unable to get anything past the goaltenders. I know the stats show that the Jets got 17 shots on net compared to only 10 for the Oilers, I honestly think the actual play on the ice was a little bit closer than that and it seemed like the boys were in good shape heading into the intermission. Then again, just not giving up a goal in the opening minutes felt like a win.
NHL
