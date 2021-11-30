ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NHL

Flames' Oliver Kylington: Gets on scoresheet with assist

CBS Sports
 3 days ago

Kylington notched an assist in Monday's 2-1 shootout win over the Penguins. Kylington followed up a five-game point...

www.cbssports.com

Comments / 0

Related
worldboxingnews.net

Son of Tommy Morrison Trey comes in heavy, knocked out in 161 seconds

The son of former heavyweight champion Tommy Morrison, Trey Lippe Morrison, got knocked out in 161 seconds in a shocking outcome. Former NFL linebacker Mike Balogun wasted no time pouncing on Morrison, who looked fleshy and heavier than his usual trim physique. When scouting the weigh-in results on Wednesday, World...
NFL
NHL

Markstrom gets fifth shutout, Flames defeat Sabres

BUFFALO -- Jacob Markstrom got his NHL-high fifth shutout of the season, and Johnny Gaudreau and Matthew Tkachuk each scored three points to help the Calgary Flames defeat the Buffalo Sabres 5-0 at KeyBank Center on Thursday. "He's one of our leaders, he's one of our core guys," Flames coach...
NHL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Oliver Kylington
kingstonthisweek.com

‘It’s time to shine’: Loob thrilled to see Kylington flourishing with Flames

Hakan Loob still remembers this historic tally. This advertisement has not loaded yet, but your article continues below. Loob was in the rink on that September evening in 2013 as blue-chip defenceman Oliver Kylington scored in his debut with Farjestad BK, becoming the youngest-ever to pot a goal in the Swedish Hockey League.
NHL
CBS Sports

Flames' Chris Tanev: Dishes pair of assists Thursday

Tanev recorded two assists, a pair of blocked shots and a plus-2 rating in Thursday's 5-0 win over the Sabres. Tanev helped out on the Flames' first two goals in the blowout win. The 31-year-old defenseman doesn't make many contributions on offense -- he has just five points in 17 games so far. The Ontario native has added 25 blocked shots, 15 shots on net and a plus-3 rating while playing a mostly defensive role in the top four.
NHL
CBS Sports

Flames' Sean Monahan: Nabs power-play assist

Monahan registered a power-play assist in Thursday's 5-0 win over the Sabres. Monahan set up Johnny Gaudreau at the net front for the Flames' last goal of the game. The 27-year-old Monahan has dished four assists in his last five contests, though he's gone six games without a goal. The Ontario native has nine points (seven on the power play) with 23 shots on net and a minus-4 rating in 17 contests.
NHL
IN THIS ARTICLE
CBS Sports

Flames' Johnny Gaudreau: Goal and assist in win

Gaudreau scored an empty-net goal on four shots, dished a power-play assist and added two PIM in Saturday's 5-2 win over the Islanders. Gaudreau has the distinction of being the first player to take a penalty at the Islanders' new UBS Arena, as he was called for a slashing minor just 1:23 into the game. He made up for it later in the contest, assisting on an Andrew Mangiapane goal in the opening frame and adding the second of the Flames' two empty-netters to seal the victory. Gaudreau is up to seven goals, 14 assists, 59 shots on net, a plus-12 rating and four PIM in 18 contests.
NHL
CBS Sports

Sabres' Dustin Tokarski: Gets no help against Flames

Tokarski surrendered five goals on 23 shots Thursday against the Flames before being pulled after two periods. He was replaced by Aaron Dell. Tokarski tried, but he got no help at all from his teammates. Breakaways, 2-on-1s, power plays -- Tokarski faced it all. He has been excellent of late, but the Flames burned Buffalo at every turn Thursday. His fourth win will have to wait.
NHL
diebytheblade.com

Sabres Get Burnt to a Crisp by Flames

Buffalo Sabres goals: None. Calgary Flames goals: Johnny Gaudreau (5,6), Andrew Mangiapane (11,12), Matthew Tkachuk (8) The Sabres struggled to settle into Thursday’s game - almost a continuation of the third period against Pittsburgh. (Zemgus Girgensons agreed with this sentiment after the game.) Although they had a few good chances, players had trouble hitting the net and had multiple shots go wide or high. Their offensive zone entries needed work and they largely seemed to favor the dump and chase, which didn’t work well in their favor as Calgary was quick to pounce on any loose puck. Past the midway point of the opening frame, Buffalo had hit the net with only two shots — which simply isn’t sustainable against any team, let alone a good opponent like the Flames.
NHL
CBS Sports

Kraken's Calle Jarnkrok: Finally gets on scoresheet

Jarnkrok scored a goal and dished an assist in Sunday's 5-2 win over the Capitals. Jarnkrok began his Kraken career by missing five games while in COVID-19 protocols, and then followed up with 12 scoreless appearances. He finally broke through Sunday, with both points coming in the Kraken's three-goal second period. The 30-year-old Swede has racked up as many as 35 points in a season, back in 2017-18 with the Predators. He'll continue to see middle-six usage, with the hope that he'll build upon Sunday's solid performance.
NHL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NHL
NewsBreak
Hockey
NHL Teams
Pittsburgh Penguins
NewsBreak
Sports
CBS Sports

Flames' Rasmus Andersson: Slides assist Sunday

Andersson notched an assist, three blocked shots, two PIM and a plus-3 rating in Sunday's 4-0 win over the Bruins. Andersson helped out on defense partner Noah Hanifin's second-period tally. It's been a tough November for Andersson, who has just three assists in 11 games this month. He's up to nine helpers, 28 shots on net, 29 blocked shots, 10 PIM and a plus-12 rating in 19 contests overall, but the lack of consistency on offense limits his appeal in fantasy despite solid non-scoring numbers.
NHL
CBS Sports

Flames' Daniel Vladar: Gets revenge on former club

Vladar made 27 saves in Sunday's 4-0 win over the Bruins. Getting the start against the team that selected him in the third round of the 2015 draft, Vladar made Boston regret letting him go as he racked up his second shutout this season in only five appearances. The 24-year-old will have trouble earning consistent action behind Jacob Markstrom, who has a dazzling 1.71 GAA and .942 save percentage, but the Flames aren't seeing any letdown when their backup netminder is in the crease as Vladar has an equally eye-popping 1.57 GAA and .945 save percentage.
NHL
matchsticksandgasoline.com

Tkachuk Breaks Late Tie, Flames Get Well Earned W

CGY [1]- Dube (2) (Andersson (10), Hanifin (7)) 1:19. CGY [3] Tkachuk (9) (Andersson (11), Lindholm (13)) 14:25. -It ended well: But it wasn’t “all’s well” for the early stages of the game, as two red hot goalies looked soft on the first shots. Fleury gave up 2 goals on his first 4 shots against, before locking the Flames down for the vast majority of the night. Markstrom also gave up 2 goals on his first 9 shots, although it came much later than Fleury, in the second period. Like Fleury, Markstrom shut the door the rest of the evening, but unlike Fleury, yielded no more goals. He made some fantastic stops on Patrick Kane, but the Flames did a good job limiting Chicago to only 21 shots.
NHL
CBS Sports

Sharks' Nick Bonino: Finally gets on scoresheet

Bonino scored a power-play goal on two shots in Wednesday's 6-3 win over the Senators. Bonino began the year with a terrible 18-game point drought. He finally got the puck to work with him Wednesday, tallying the game-tying goal with 31 seconds left in the second period. The 33-year-old has posted 29 shots on net, 12 PIM and 22 blocked shots in 19 contests. He'll have to hope Wednesday's tally is the first of many if he can reverse his bad puck luck the rest of the way.
NHL
Yardbarker

Oliver Ortega News

The Angels Top Prospect made a quick appearance this season, pitching only 9.1 innings in relief before being assigned elsewhere. Oliver Ortega first joined the Halos in 2015 when he was signed to a minor league contract, but throughout the years, he made his way to the Angels 2021 Top Prospect list in the number 14th spot.
BASEBALL
CBS Sports

Sharks' Noah Gregor: Gets on scoresheet with helper

Gregor notched an assist, two shots on goal and two hits in Friday's 4-1 loss to the Maple Leafs. Gregor set up Nick Bonino's first-period tally. The 23-year-old Gregor has been listed on the second line since he entered the lineup last Saturday, but he's averaging just 14:05 of ice time per game, including 1:40 on the power play. He's added 10 shots on net, six hits and six PIM, but he'll likely be headed back to a bottom-six role once Jonathan Dahlen (arm) can return to action.
NHL
flamesnation.ca

What will Oliver Kylington’s next contract look like?

On July 13, Calgary Flames defenseman Oliver Kylington will become a restricted free agent. He’s one of four big pieces of impending off-season business for general manager Brad Treliving. What kind of deal should we expect to see for Kylington?. Kylington, so far. Kylington is 24 years old. He’s in...
NHL

Comments / 0

Community Policy