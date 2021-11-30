Flames' Oliver Kylington: Gets on scoresheet with assist

CGY [1]- Dube (2) (Andersson (10), Hanifin (7)) 1:19. CGY [3] Tkachuk (9) (Andersson (11), Lindholm (13)) 14:25. -It ended well: But it wasn’t “all’s well” for the early stages of the game, as two red hot goalies looked soft on the first shots. Fleury gave up 2 goals on his first 4 shots against, before locking the Flames down for the vast majority of the night. Markstrom also gave up 2 goals on his first 9 shots, although it came much later than Fleury, in the second period. Like Fleury, Markstrom shut the door the rest of the evening, but unlike Fleury, yielded no more goals. He made some fantastic stops on Patrick Kane, but the Flames did a good job limiting Chicago to only 21 shots.

NHL ・ 9 DAYS AGO