Canadiens' Ryan Poehling: Nets lone goal in loss

Hagel scored a goal on three shots and blocked three shots in Sunday's 1-0 win over the Canucks. Hagel tallied at 4:12 of the third period, and his goal was all Marc-Andre Fleury needed to seal the win. The 23-year-old Hagel recently missed three games due to a shoulder injury, but he's more or less picked up where he left off. The winger has five goals, two assists and 28 shots on net in 15 contests as an emerging top-six option for the Blackhawks. Considering he entered Sunday with just two blocked shots this year, a repeat of his defensive effort from this contest shouldn't be expected.

NHL ・ 11 DAYS AGO