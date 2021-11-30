ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NHL

Canadiens' Ryan Poehling: Nets lone goal in loss

 3 days ago

Poehling scored a goal on three shots in Monday's 2-1 loss to the Canucks. Poehling tied...

USA Today

Blueger has 2 goals to back Jarry, Penguins blank Canadiens

MONTREAL (AP) — Teddy Blueger scored two goals and the Pittsburgh Penguins snapped a three-game skid, pounding the Montreal Canadiens 6-0 on Thursday night. Tristan Jarry stopped all 24 shots for the Penguins. Pittsburgh exploded in the first period with goals from Sidney Crosby, Danton Heinen and Jake Guentzel. Blueger...
NHL
CBS Sports

Jets' Nikolaj Ehlers: Pots lone goal in shootout loss

Ehlers scored a goal on six shots and added two hits in Thursday's 2-1 shootout loss to the Oilers. Ehlers tallied at 13:57 of the third period on a drop pass from Mark Scheifele, but Connor McDavid equalized for the Oilers 28 seconds later. The 25-year-old Ehlers is riding a four-game point streak with two goals and two helpers in that span. He's seen top-line duties lately in place of the struggling Blake Wheeler. Ehlers has five goals, 12 points, 59 shots on net and a plus-6 rating in 16 contests.
NHL
CBS Sports

Jets' Mark Scheifele: Sets up lone goal with drop pass

Scheifele posted an assist and two shots on goal in Thursday's 2-1 shootout loss to the Oilers. Scheifele used a drop pass to set up Nikolaj Ehlers for the Jets' lone tally Thursday. After a tumultuous start to the year, Scheifele has gotten on the scoresheet in three straight games. He has two goals, four helpers, 22 shots on net and an even plus-minus rating in 10 appearances overall while continuing to play in a top-line role.
NHL
Ryan Poehling
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Penguins rout Canadiens as Sidney Crosby gets 1st goal of season

Even though he was born and raised in Sweden, Montreal Canadiens rookie defenseman Mattias Norlinder’s favorite player as a kid captivated him from an entirely different continent. Sidney Crosby. Making his NHL debut Thursday, the 21-year-old Norlinder — who was 6 when Crosby played his first NHL game in 2005...
NHL
wingsnation.com

Larkin nets breakaway beauty but Detroit picks up lone point in OT loss to Arizona

On Saturday, the Detroit Red Wings lost to the team with the fewest points in the National Hockey League. Detroit led by a 1-0 score late in the third period but couldn’t seal the deal. Ryan Dzingel tied the game with just 6:29 remaining in regulation time before Clayton Keller scored in overtime to clinch just the third win of the season for the Arizona Coyotes.
NHL
CBS Sports

Canadiens' Brendan Gallagher: Logs power-play goal

Gallagher scored a power-play goal and had three shots in Saturday's 6-3 win over the Predators. The Canadiens wasted little time on the team's first power-play opportunity. Eight seconds after Nick Suzuki won the offensive-zone draw following the penalty, Jonathan Drouin's pretty pass set up Gallagher at the crease for his third power-play goal of the season and first marker in five games. Following a six-game scoreless run to open the season, Gallagher's posted nine points over the last 13 games.
NHL
scsuhuskies.com

Bourgerie scores lone goal in 5-1 loss to Gophers

ST. CLOUD, Minn. – St. Cloud State Women's Hockey dropped their series finale to No. 3 Minnesota on Saturday 5-1 in the Minnesota Hockey Hall of Fame Face-off Classic. Mackenzie Bourgerie scored the Huskies' lone goal with assists chipped in by McKenna Wesloh and Olivia Cvar. Sanni Ahola made 32 saves on the night in goal.
SAINT CLOUD, MN
CBS Sports

Blackhawks' Brandon Hagel: Scores lone goal in win

Hagel scored a goal on three shots and blocked three shots in Sunday's 1-0 win over the Canucks. Hagel tallied at 4:12 of the third period, and his goal was all Marc-Andre Fleury needed to seal the win. The 23-year-old Hagel recently missed three games due to a shoulder injury, but he's more or less picked up where he left off. The winger has five goals, two assists and 28 shots on net in 15 contests as an emerging top-six option for the Blackhawks. Considering he entered Sunday with just two blocked shots this year, a repeat of his defensive effort from this contest shouldn't be expected.
NHL
kingstonthisweek.com

Stu Cowan: As Allen returns to Canadiens' net, thoughts are with Price

It was less than a week before the start of the regular season when the Canadiens announced Carey Price would be entering the NHL/NHLPA player assistance program. This advertisement has not loaded yet, but your article continues below. Article content. GM Marc Bergevin said last weekend that when he informed...
NHL
CBS Sports

Jets' Ryan Griffin: Three catches in loss

Griffin caught three of four targets for 39 yards in Sunday's 24-17 loss to the Dolphins. Griffin set a season high in receiving yards, which means he's yet to break 40 in a game this season. He's one of fantasy's least exciting starting tight ends and isn't likely to be a popular pickup despite the season-best effort.
NFL
NHL
Hockey
NHL Teams
Vancouver Canucks
Sports
CBS Sports

Jets' Dominic Toninato: Nets lone goal in loss

Toninato scored a goal on two shots in Monday's 3-1 loss to the Penguins. Toninato scored at 10:27 of the first period, but he was the only Jet to put a puck behind Tristan Jarry. The 27-year-old Toninato now has two goals and an assist through 15 contests. He's added nine shots on net, 19 hits and an even plus-minus rating while occupying a fourth-line role throughout the year.
NHL
CBS Sports

Oilers' Ryan McLeod: Goals in consecutive games

McLeod scored a goal on two shots in Tuesday's 4-1 loss to the Stars. McLeod was the only Oiler to solve Stars goalie Jake Oettinger in the contest. The 22-year-old McLeod has solidified his place in the lineup lately with all three of his goals coming in the last five games. He's added nine shots on net and a plus-1 rating while playing in a bottom-six role.
NHL
CBS Sports

Oilers' Leon Draisaitl: Sets up lone tally in loss

Draisaitl registered an assist and four PIM in Tuesday's 4-1 loss to the Stars. Draisaitl set up Ryan McLeod for a second-period tally. The 26-year-old Draisaitl has more games with multiple points (11) than one or none (seven). The German superstar is up to 18 goals, 18 assists, 59 shots on net, a plus-11 rating and 14 power-play points through 18 contests in a remarkable first six weeks of the season.
NHL
CBS Sports

Hurricanes' Brendan Smith: Nets lone tally

Smith scored a goal on two shots and added two PIM in Wednesday's 2-1 loss to the Kraken. Smith scored at 18:32 of the first period, but his goal was all the Hurricanes could put past Philipp Grubauer. The 32-year-old Smith is not known for a high scoring output. He has two goals, eight shots on net, 15 hits and four PIM in seven contests this season. The Ontario native should continue to see regular playing time while Ethan Bear (COVID-19 protocols) is out.
NHL
CBS Sports

Canadiens' Jonathan Drouin: Feeds Caufield's goal

Drouin had an assist, one shot on goal and two hits in Wednesday's 6-3 loss to the Capitals. Drouin fed Cole Caufield in the neutral zone and watched the rookie forward enter the Washington zone, then score off his own rebound. It was the third assist over the last two games for Drouin, who has 10 points across 15 games.
NHL
Sportsnet.ca

Canadiens' embarrassing start in loss to Capitals utterly perplexing

The Montreal Canadiens gave up two even-strength goals, a power-play goal, 16 shots on net, 32 attempts and enough scoring chances to lose three games — and that was just in the first period of what turned out to be this team’s 16th loss this season. The Canadiens came into...
NHL
CBS Sports

Blackhawks' Ryan Carpenter: Nabs helper in loss

Carpenter produced an assist in Tuesday's 5-2 loss to the Flames. Carpenter forced a turnover and got the puck to Brandon Hagel, who scored the Blackhawks' first goal. The 30-year-old Carpenter has been a steady presence in the bottom six this year, but it hasn't led to much offense. The forward has just two helpers to go with 51 hits and 19 shots on net through 16 appearances.
NHL

