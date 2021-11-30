ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Politics

CARTOON: Guns or butter?

By Michael Ramirez Las Vegas Review-Journal
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAs China increases its advanced weaponry at a fast pace, progressives...

CARTOON: Spending addiction

President Biden signs the $1.2 trillion infrastructure bill, adding hundreds of billions to our $29 trillion national debt while dedicating only $110 billion to roads, bridges and major projects. Review-Journal editorial cartoonist Michael Ramirez is a two-time winner of the Pulitzer Prize and a three-time winner of the Sigma Delta...
U.S. POLITICS
CARTOON: Check the mirror

Biden looks for scapegoats as gasoline prices soar. Review-Journal editorial cartoonist Michael Ramirez is a two-time winner of the Pulitzer Prize and a three-time winner of the Sigma Delta Chi Award.
TRAFFIC
CARTOON: Tragedy in Wisconsin

Review-Journal editorial cartoonist Michael Ramirez is a two-time winner of the Pulitzer Prize and a three-time winner of the Sigma Delta Chi Award. A nation mourns another senseless tragedy. CARTOON: What’s not to like?. By Michael Ramirez and Las Vegas Review-Journal / RJ. November 21, 2021 - 9:00 pm. The...
WISCONSIN STATE
CARTOON: It’s dangerous out there

Liberal sentencing reforms and progressive prosecutors adopting woke policies that reduce prosecutions have led to an explosion of crime and waves of “smash and grab” robberies. Review-Journal editorial cartoonist Michael Ramirez is a two-time winner of the Pulitzer Prize and a three-time winner of the Sigma Delta Chi Award.
PUBLIC SAFETY
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Editorial cartoons for the week of Nov. 22

Editorial cartoons for the week of Nov. 22. Support Local Journalism and help us continue covering the stories that matter to you and your community.
LIFESTYLE
Cleveland.com

U.S. Guardians Thanksgiving: Darcy cartoon

CLEVELAND, Ohio -- Thanksgiving 2021, thinking of the first Thanksgiving dinner and this Nation’s ideals, all Americans should be thankful Deb Haaland is the first Native American Secretary of the Interior. Secretary Haaland and all Native Americans can be thankful that Cleveland’s Major League Baseball team changed its name from...
CLEVELAND, OH
MSNBC

As Bannon eyes jail, top Trump aide folds in riot probe

Donald Trump’s former chief of staff Mark Meadows is now cooperating with investigators looking into the January 6th insurrection. His decision comes after Trump ally Steve Bannon was indicted for dodging investigators. MSNBC’s Chief Legal Correspondent Ari Melber is joined by Juanita Tolliver to discuss the probe.Dec. 1, 2021.
POTUS
CNN

Trump's attempt to rewrite history just took a big hit

(CNN) — The news that former Trump White House chief of staff Mark Meadows is now cooperating with the House's January 6 select committee investigation represents a clear and present danger to the former president and his attempts to rewrite the history of that fateful day. "He has produced records...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
Shore News Network

Key Democrats Reportedly Vow To Vote Against Biden’s ‘Marxist’ Treasury Nominee

Key Democrat Senators reportedly said they would oppose President Joe Biden’s nominee to head the Office of the Comptroller of the Currency. Democratic Sens. Jon Tester of Montana, Mark Warner of Virginia, Kyrsten Sinema of Arizona, Jon Hickenlooper of Colorado and Mark Kelly of Arizona told the White House they would not support Saule Omarova’s nomination to head the Office of the Comptroller of the Currency, according to Axios.
CONGRESS & COURTS

