FRAMINGHAM – It might be chilly outside, but Framingham Garden members are out cutting greens and creating stunning holiday table arrangements and decor, as part of its annual fundraiser. This year’s in-person sale will be held this Friday, December 3 from 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. at Framingham’s Cushing Maintenance Building on Winter St. next to Keefe Tech.

FRAMINGHAM, MA ・ 2 DAYS AGO