Tass leads Saint Mary's past UC Riverside 67-50

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Dan Fotu scored 16 points and Saint Mary's defeated Oregon 62-50 in a semifinal of the Maui Invitational. The Gaels got double-digit scoring from four players, hit 52.1 % from the floor, and controlled the flow for most of the game. Tommy Kuhse had 13, points Alex Ducas scored 12 and Logan Johnson chipped in 11 for the Gaels. Saint Mary’s will face Wisconsin in Wednesday’s championship game.
It was happening again — just like the blowout loss against BYU and stretches of the Maui Jim Invitational quarterfinal against Chaminade. This time, it was evident in the body language. The Oregon offense sputtered out of the gate in its 62-50 loss Tuesday night against the Saint Mary’s Gaels...
Saint Mary's won a close one over Notre Dame in the nightcap of the Maui Invitational Monday night, and it earned the Northern California school a spot in the tournament semifinals Tuesday night against Oregon. In what was the closest game of the Invitational's four opening-round games in Las Vegas...
Current Records: California Riverside 5-2; Saint Mary's 6-1 The Saint Mary's Gaels will be playing at home against the California Riverside Highlanders at 10 p.m. ET on Monday. Saint Mary's is out to keep their four-game home win streak alive. It looks like the Gaels got the smaller half of...
LEXINGTON, Ky. (KT) — Coach John Calipari put his top rebounder through a shooting drill in practice recently to see how many shots Oscar Tshiebwe could make in a five-minute span. By the time he was finished, Tshiebwe made 87 consecutive shots and it was the most, Calipari said, since...
IOWA CITY, Iowa (AP) - Caitlin Clark had 16 points, 10 rebounds and 10 assists for her second career triple-double, McKenna Warnock had 15 points and 11 rebounds, and No. 8 Iowa beat Southern 87-67. Monika Czinano added 16 points and seven rebounds, and Tomi Taiwo scored 12 for the Hawkeyes (4-0). Clark shot 2 for 9 from the field - including 1 for 6 on 3-pointers, but she was 11 for 12 on free throws.
CHAMPAIGN, Ill. – The Fighting Illini women's basketball team (3-1) turned in an impressive, all-around team effort on Sunday afternoon in an 86-82 victory over the visiting UC Riverside Highlanders (2-2) at State Farm Center. Five Illini reached double-figures in scoring, led by junior guard Jada Peebles who tallied a...
UTEP opens its run in the Cerebro Sports Golden Turkey Classic with a 7 p.m. Monday tip against UC Riverside in the Don Haskins Center. The game will be aired on 600 ESPN El Paso and streamed on CUSAtv. Tickets range from $12 to $54. The Miners conclude the event...
ATHENS, Ohio — Mark Sears had 15 points to lead five Ohio players in double figures as the Bobcats topped Mount St. Mary’s 73-59. Jason Carter and Ben Roderick added 12 points apiece for the Bobcats. Miles Brown chipped in 11 points, and Ben Vander Plas had 10. Carter also had seven rebounds. Jalen Benjamin had 23 points for the Mountaineers (2-4). Mezie Offurum added 12 points and eight rebounds. Nana Opoku had 10 points.
TUCSON, Ariz. - The Arizona women's basketball team's game at UC Riverside on Dec. 3 has been canceled due to COVID-19 protocols within the UC Riverside basketball team. The Highlanders have canceled their next three games. No other Arizona games are affected. Arizona will explore the possibility of rescheduling a...
BROOKLYN – Morina Bojka led four players in double-figures and tallied a season-high 33 points on Saturday as the Mount Saint Mary College Women’s Basketball teamed cruised to a 96-72 Skyline Conference road win at St. Joseph’s-Brooklyn. Saturday’s win gives the Mount three straight victories and moves in to 3-1...
Johnny Davis was being held in check as he and his Wisconsin teammates watched their Maui Invitational hopes fade, trailing by 10 points early in the second half. But just like the effort by tournament officials to pretend the tournament was still in Hawaii, Wisconsin being in trouble was a mirage.
RIVERSIDE, Calif. – The Cal State Fullerton women's volleyball team put on a dominant display on the road against UC Riverside at the SRC Arena in a 3-0 (25-13, 25-12, 25-19) sweep in their penultimate game of the season. The Titans move to 11-15 overall and 8-11 in Big West...
DAVIS, CA -- Elijah Pepper hit a dagger 3-pointer with 42 seconds left in the fourth quarter to put UC Davis up 61-54, and the Aggies held on for a 63-57 win against the Pacific Tigers at home Wednesday. The Aggies (3-3) had two players score in double figures, led...
KATY, Texas (ODUSports.com) – The Old Dominion women’s basketball team won the 1,100th game in program history with a 67-50 result over Saint Joseph’s to open the Van Chancellor Classic on Friday. Along the way, senior Ajah Wayne became the 34th member of the 1,000-point club at ODU. “This felt...
WILLIAMSBURG, Va. (AP) — Ben Wight had a career-high 20 points as William & Mary easily beat Mary Baldwin 87-50 on Saturday. Connor Kochera had 18 points, seven assists and six steals for William & Mary (1-6), which broke its season-opening six-game losing streak. Quinn Blair added 11 points. Yuri Covington had 10 points.
EUGENE, Ore. - Oregon is back at Matthew Knight Arena on Wednesday, hosting UC Riverside at 7 p.m. Radio: Eugene: KUJZ 95.3 FM | Portland: KFXX 1080 AM. UO and UC Riverside have faced off twice with the Ducks 2-0. » The Ducks scored 100+ in each of the two...
Although Men’s Basketball head coach Dana Altman has been known for getting the best out of his transfer players and newcomers, it was a trio of returning Ducks that helped Oregon overcome a tough fight from UC Riverside to win 71-65. In the second half, Will Richardson, Eric Williams, and...
