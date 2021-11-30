Giving Tuesday allows the opportunity to give back through donations and acts of service

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The annual day of giving back to organizations and communities is slated for Tuesday, Nov. 30.

The date marks “Giving Tuesday” across the nation as community members choose an organization near and dear to their hearts to give back to in a big way. You can find out about the local organizations taking part in Giving Tuesday at this link .

In 2020, Americans gave more than $2.5 billion to organizations of their choice amid the pandemic.

However, the day isn’t all about donating funds to organizations, many people are also gearing up to participate by giving back to their community through acts of service and kindness.

Wynn Las Vegas

Locally across Southern Nevada, several organizations are participating in Giving Tuesday, including the Wynn, which is celebrating “Giving Week” which kicks off Tuesday, Nov. 30, and runs through Dec. 7.

This year the company has more than 12,000 employees participating in several fundraising or volunteer events in support of local organizations such as Catholic Charities of Southern Nevada, Three Square Food Bank, and the Wynn Employee Foundation.

This is the third year Wynn Las Vegas has celebrated the season of giving with a week-long volunteer and fundraising initiative.

An entire listing of community events the Wynn Las Vegas will be taking part in can be found by clicking here .

The Girl Scouts of Southern Nevada

The Girl Scouts of Southern Nevada is also participating in Giving Tuesday. The organization invites community members to invest in changing “HERstory.”

As a 501C3 nonprofit organization, Girl Scouts of Southern Nevada relies on public support in the form of charitable donations and product sales.

Supporters can help troops by donating as little as $20.22 and are encouraged to donate using the online form at this link .

Donations may be used to provide troops with supplies, scholarships for girls, or fund community outreach programs.

Girl Scouts of Southern Nevada accepts new members year-round. Memberships are $40 for girls and $25 for adults. To join or volunteer, visit girlscoutsnv.org .

Vegas Golden Knights Foundation

The Vegas Golden Knights Foundation is partnering with Enchant to host its “Knight of Giving” a few days later, on Monday, Dec. 13, which will bring sports fans together for a special evening of team spirit all while giving back to the community.

Special appearances from the Vegas Vivas! cheer team and VGK mascot Chance will also be in attendance at the “Knight of Giving.” Fans are encouraged to wear their warmest team apparel.

Proceeds from the evening will benefit the Vegas Golden Knights Foundation, which supports multiple local non-profits and organizations that make a difference in the community every day through youth sports and education, first responders, military, and much more.

On a national level, in honor of Giving Tuesday, the Red Cross is asking for donations.

PetSmart is also inviting pet parents to treat their pets and give back.

For every purchase of dog or cat treats, PetSmart will donate $1 to PetSmart Charities, up to $140,000*, to further their mission to make the world a better place for pets and all who love them.

The Associated Press contributed to this article.

