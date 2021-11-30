ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
MLB

Pittsburgh Pirates sign Jose Quintana to one-year deal

By Sportsnaut
Sportsnaut
Sportsnaut
 3 days ago

Veteran left-handed pitcher Jose Quintana signed with the Pittsburgh Pirates on a one-year deal, the club confirmed Monday.

Multiple reports said Quintana will earn $2 million.

Quintana, who will turn 33 before next season, is coming off a 2021 season split between the Los Angeles Angels and San Francisco Giants. He pitched in 24 games for the Angels, making 10 starts, and carried a 6.75 ERA with an 0-3 record before he was waived and claimed by the Giants in August.

Quintana only saw action in five games out of the bullpen for the Giants.

Speaking with local reporters on Monday, Quintana said Pittsburgh gave him an opportunity to be a starter in 2022.

The best season of Quintana’s 10-year career came in 2016 with the Chicago White Sox, when he earned his only All-Star nod and finished 10th in Cy Young Award voting in the American League. That year, he went 13-12 with a 3.20 ERA and struck out 181 batters over 208 innings.

He owns a lifetime ERA of 3.84 in 283 games (257 starts), an 83-80 record and 1,395 strikeouts.

Field Level Media

Comments / 0

