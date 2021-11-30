ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Becky Lynch To Defend RAW Women’s Championship Next Monday

By PWMania.com Staff
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNext week’s WWE RAW from the FedEx Forum in Memphis will be headlined by a RAW Women’s Title match. Tonight’s RAW featured a contract signing for Liv Morgan vs. RAW Women’s Champion Becky Lynch. Sonya Deville then announced that the title match will take place next Monday night. Morgan became the...

