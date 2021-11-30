ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Presidential Election

Fauci fires back at Cruz over COVID claims about Chinese lab

 3 days ago

WASHINGTON - Dr. Anthony Fauci, the government's top infectious diseases expert, blasted Sen. Ted Cruz for suggesting that Fauci be investigated for statements he made about COVID-19...

The Independent

Michigan election official who refused to certify result for Biden dies of Covid

A local elected official in Michigan who refused to certify the 2020 election result and President Joe Biden’s victory has died of Covid-19. William Hartmann sat on the board of canvassers for Wayne County, which includes heavily Democratic Detroit. Last year, he and fellow Republican member Monica Palmer initially voted against certifying the election results, creating a tie on the board. They later reversed course and certified the election results and Mr Hartmann said he did so after assurances there would be a post-election audit. This came despite the fact that Mr Biden beat former President Donald Trump overwhelmingly...
The Independent

Biden in withering putdown of Trump after it's revealed former president may have exposed him to Covid

Asked about a shocking new claim that Donald Trump tested positive for Covid-19 before a presidential debate in 2020, Joe Biden had a blunt response.“I don’t think about the former president,” he told a press conference on Wednesday – before calmly turning and walking away.Mr Biden was being asked about a story from an upcoming book by Mark Meadows, Donald Trump’s last presidential chief of staff. In The Chief’s Chief, Mr Meadows recounts that the ex-president – known as “the former guy” in the Biden White House – was departing for a Pennsylvania rally three days before the debate...
MSNBC

Omarosa on Trump's Covid coverup

Former Trump adviser Omarosa Manigault Newman reacts to reports that Donald Trump tested positive for Covid just three days before his first debate with President Biden.Dec. 2, 2021.
The Independent

Rand Paul says Fauci should be jailed for five years for lying to Congress – something fact checkers insist he did not do

Republican Senator Rand Paul said he thinks Dr Anthony Fauci, the director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Disease, should go to prison for five years for allegedly lying to Congress. "Fauci should go to prison for five years for lying to Congress. They've prosecuted other people, they've selectively gone after Republicans, but in no way will they do anything about him lying," he told Maria Bartiromo on Fox Business Network. Mr Paul and Ms Bartiromo both claimed that Dr Fauci lied to Congress, referencing his claim that the National Institutes of Health did not fund...
Fort Worth Star-Telegram

In Cruz-Fauci fight over research, who's more insufferable? Hint: It's not the senator

When we last checked on Sen. Ted Cruz, he was squabbling with Big Bird. Now, he’s got a much more worthy opponent: Dr. Anthony Fauci. Over the weekend, their spat over whether U.S. science agencies funded the kind of virus research that could create a more effective, deadly disease continued. And while Cruz has typically overshot the mark, Fauci’s reaction proved that the doctor/bureaucrat needs to spend more time in the lab and less in the media.
hotnewhiphop.com

Anthony Fauci Suggests Ted Cruz Should Be Prosecuted For January's Capitol Riot

Anthony Fauci, the U.S. government’s top infectious diseases expert, has a message for Ted Cruz following the Republican senator’s accusation that Fauci had recently lied to Congress. In case you missed it, several red party members put forth remarks claiming that the doctor wasn’t telling the truth when denying that the National Institues of Health funded the “gain of function” research at China’s Wuhan Institute of Virology.
The Independent

Senator sparks anger by claiming Fauci is 'overhyping' Covid 'the exact same' way he did with AIDS

Republican senator Ron Johnson has accused Anthony Fauci of “overhyping” the coronavirus pandemic and doing the “exact same thing with AIDS”.The Wisconsin senator made the remarks against the US’s top infectious disease expert in a podcast of Fox News anchor Brian Kilmeade on World AIDS Day, observed on 1 December every year.Mr Johnson attacked Dr Fauci, who formerly served as the head of the Covid task force under the Trump administration and has been the target of Republican criticism, even as increasing concerns have emerged about the new omicron variant.“Fauci did the exact same thing with AIDS. He overhyped...
Fox News

Fauci's prescription is more government, as Biden likely to issue new unscientific 'gut' edicts: Rand Paul

Following NIAID Director Anthony Fauci's appearance at Wednesday's White House press briefing where he repeatedly called for Americans to get injected with coronavirus vaccine booster shots if they are eligible, and downplayed a question about throngs of untested illegal immigrants crossing the southern border while American citizens face the potential of more travel restrictions, Sen. Rand Paul offered his response on "America Reports".
redlakenationnews.com

1st US case of COVID omicron variant confirmed in California

WASHINGTON - A person in California who had been vaccinated against COVID-19 became the first in the U.S. to have an identified case of the omicron variant, the White House announced Wednesday as scientists continue to study the risks posed by the new virus strain. Dr. Anthony Fauci told reporters...
