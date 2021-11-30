Tom Holland Promises "Very Violent" Fight Scenes in Spider-Man: No Way Home

Spider-Mn: No Way Home's Tom Holland actually revealed how they managed to keep Willem Dafoe's role a secret until the trailer came out. During the massive Los Angeles fan event for the clip, the Spider-Man actor said that the directors employed some long black cloaks to help shield Jamie Foxx, Alfred Molina, and Dafoe from the public eye. It's become a natural technique for creative teams on blockbuster movies. People want any and all information about their favorite films, so to avoid spoilers, you have to rush people into their scenes away from the leering gaze of photographers and other media. Clearly, it worked for some members of the film. (Poor Molina ended up giving an interview that spoiled his involvement. But, some of the others managed to escape relatively unscathed.) Now, everyone is excited to see what one of Spider-Man's most legendary enemies can do against a much younger version of his nemesis.

MOVIES ・ 10 DAYS AGO