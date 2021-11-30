Buccaneers' Scotty Miller: Four offensive snaps in return

Murphy-Bunting (elbow) compiled seven tackles and forced a fumble Monday in the Buccaneers' 30-10 win over the Giants. Back in action after missing the Bucs' previous eight games with a dislocated elbow, Murphy-Bunting appeared to be in top form in his return. Murphy-Bunting played 57 of the Bucs' 58 defensive snaps in the win, and according to Pro Football Focus, he was the highest-graded Tampa Bay player from either side of the ball. The 24-year-old's return was a major boon for a Buccaneers secondary that still has two other key cornerbacks in Carlton Davis (quadriceps) and Richard Sherman (calf) on injured reserve.

NFL ・ 10 DAYS AGO