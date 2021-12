Whitehead furnished eight tackles (six solo) in the Buccaneers' 38-31 win over the Colts on Sunday. Whitehead's tackle tally was good enough to colead the team alongside Shaquil Barrett. The 24-year-old has been a solid IDP asset for the last month, posting at least eight tackles in three of the last four games. Any boost to Whitehead's interception numbers -- he has one pick through 10 contests -- would naturally be a welcome bonus, but the 2018 fourth-round pick will continue to hold plenty of value based on tackling numbers alone if he can keep them up.

NFL ・ 2 DAYS AGO