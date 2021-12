The Sixers snapped a five-game losing streak and pulled out an excellent road win over the Nuggets on Thursday night, riding a total team effort to a 103-89 victory. • You can make a lot of money and build a long NBA career out of a quick first step. Tyrese Maxey is proving to be much more than that initial burst of speed, but man, what a burst of speed it is when he initiates from the perimeter, leaving unprepared defenders in his wake as he flies toward the rim.

