Riskified: The Stock Has Been Obliterated And It's Time To Buy

By Quad 7 Capital
 3 days ago
Shares have been crushed down 78% from highs and down 55% from the IPO price. A version of this article first appeared at BAD BEAT Investing. We have been watching Riskified Ltd. (RSKD) for weeks, and started to buy shares as they dipped under $13. Now we are at just over...

