The Blackhawks got back into the win column on Sunday night with a 1-0 win over Vancouver, the fifth win in the last six games under interim head coach Derek King. Marc-Andre Fleury was perfect in goal, stopping all 40 shots he faced en route to his 68th career shutout. Brandon Hagel notched his fifth of the season early in the third period, the goal that proved the difference at Rogers Arena.

NHL ・ 11 DAYS AGO