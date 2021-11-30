Z-Rock Socks at Roosters Thursday @ 6:00

The son of former heavyweight champion Tommy Morrison, Trey Lippe Morrison, got knocked out in 161 seconds in a shocking outcome. Former NFL linebacker Mike Balogun wasted no time pouncing on Morrison, who looked fleshy and heavier than his usual trim physique. When scouting the weigh-in results on Wednesday, World...
C.J. Hunter, an Olympic shot putter who was suspended as part of what became the BALCO scandal, died Sunday at age 52, according to the funeral home that is handling his private memorial service. A cause of death was not given. Hunter qualified for his first Olympics in 1996 and...
It's one of the most interesting books to read each year it comes out. I'm talking about the Guinness Book of World Records of course. You find some REALLY strange things in there. How often is it though that someone from the city you live in holds a world record?...
That could be worse. There are all kinds of injuries in the wrestling world and some of them are a lot worse than others. Some of them are the kinds that take place all at once but others are things that have been built up over the course of a long career. Either kind needs to be taken care of though and that seems to be the case again with another wrestling legend.
Rye Garnets battle the Somers Tuskers at Middletown for a ticket to the Syracuse University Carrier Dome on Friday, November 26th at 6:00pm. You can watch the game streaming live (subscription required!). For the game preview, we turn to the OG:. By Steve “The OG” Feeney. It’s the crem-de-la-crem of...
It’s an LCSC Basketball double-header Friday at the LC Activity Center. They’ll square off against Northwest University. The women’s game tips off at 5:30, followed by the men at 7:30. Catch all the live coverage with Brian Danner on FM 95.5 and AM 950 KOZE and streaming free online at...
Lewis-Clark State sophomore Maddie Holm has been named the Cascade Collegiate Conference Women’s Basketball Player of the Week. The St. Helens, Oregon native led LC in scoring in all three road games last week, with 17 points against Walla Walla, 13 in the contest with William Jessup, and a career-high 22 on Saturday versus Pacific Union. She notched two double-doubles in the process and now has four through the first six games.
The Warrior Basketball Christmas Camp will return this winter for boys and girls in grades 1st – 8th. The camp will be held Dec. 27 from 3-5 p.m. in the LCSC Activity Center. The cost for this year’s camp is $25, and campers are asked to bring their own basketball....
