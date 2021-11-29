Jackson area high school basketball top performers from Week 3: Jason Hunt with 44 points in win

The third week of the basketball season is upon us.

Follow this week's high school basketball action with a list of the top high school basketball performance:

Friday

Girls

Olivia Lee, TCA: Lee had 22 points, five rebounds and three assists in the 61-55 loss to Gibson County.

Carden Vailes, TCA: Vailes had 12 points, five rebounds and four assists.

Amelia Goehring, TCA: Goehring had 10 points, three rebounds and an assist.

Madison Hart, Gibson County: Hart had 23 points.

Micah Hart, Gibson County: Hart had 13 points.

Ellie Carson, Gibson County: Carson had 12 points.

Evyn Cantrell, Gibson County: Cantrell had 11 points.

Ladasha Shields, Middleton: Shields had 12 points in the 48-26 win over H.W. Byers (MS).

Brankayle Mason, Middleton: Mason had 11 points.

Kam Williams, Sacred Heart: Williams had 22 points and 10 rebounds in the 73-36 win over Madison.

Maliyah Hughes, Sacred Heart: Hughes recorded 15 points, six rebounds, five assists and four steals.

Briana Green, Sacred Heart: Green had 12 points and eight rebounds.

Lilly Kee, Huntingdon: Kee has 26 points in the 74-57 win over Dresden.

Lia Fuller, Huntingdon: Fuller had 12 points.

Sophie Singleton, Huntingdon: Singleton had 11 points.

Lucy Curry, Dresden: Curry had 15 points.

Maddie Kirk, McNairy Central: Kirk scored 23 points in the 66-59 win over Adamsville.

Rane Moffit, McNairy Central: Moffitt scored 22 points.

Bailey Morris, Camden: Morris had 19 points in the 63-48 lost to Houston County.

Jadyn Staggs, Camden: Staggs had 17 points.

Boys

Mills Terry, USJ: Terry had 14 points and six rebounds in a 35-34 win over Henry County.

Brady Smith, USJ: Smith had 10 points and five rebounds.

Jason Hunt, Peabody: Hunt had 33 points in the 76-50 win over Greenfield.

Derek Kee, Peabody: Kee had 24 points and seven blocks.

Demarkus Kee, Peabody: Kee had 11 points.

Telvin Polk, Middleton: Polk had 19 points in the 71-59 win over H.W. Byers (MS).

Rodgerick Robinson, Middleton: Robinson had 18 points

Monkevio Phinnessee, Middleton: Phinnessee had 16 points.

Gage Boykin, Jackson Christian: Boykin had 12 points in the 65-28 win over South Fulton.

DJ Traylor, Jackson Christian: Traylor had 12 points.

Walker Rhea, Jackson Christian: Rhea had 11 points.

Ayden Shaw, Jackson Christian: Shaw had 10 points.

Cooper Cantrell, Jackson Christian: Cantrell had 10 points.

Nate Moore, McNairy Central: Moore scored 18 points in the 53-36 win over Adamsville.

Malachi Chavis, Sacred Heart: Chavis had 21 points and 10 rebounds in the 70-56 win over Madison.

AJ Morman, Sacred Heart: Morman had 14 points and six steals.

Trey Trull, Sacred Heart: Trull had 14 points and four steals.

Jalen Anglin, West Carroll: Anglin had 23 points and five rebounds in the 68-54 win over Bradford.

JaQuan Adkins, West Carroll: Adkins had 13 points and six rebounds.

Josh Clark, West Carroll: Clark had 14 points and 10 rebounds.

Xander Moon, West Carroll: Moon had 12 points and five rebounds.

Riley McClain, Scotts Hill: McClain had 24 points in the 73-43 win over Clarksburg.

Luke Ledbetter, Scotts Hill: Ledbetter had 16 points.

Brayden Waller, TCA: Waller had 12 points, seven rebounds, two assists and a block in the 59-50 loss to Gibson County.

Will Keltner, TCA: Keltner had 11 points, seven rebounds and an assist.

Kaleb Williams, TCA: Williams had 11 points and an assist.

Tuesday

Girls

Rriel Coman, Jackson Central-Merry: Coman had 10 points in the 30-28 win over Munford.

Amaya Stinson, Jackson Central-Merry: Stinson hit the game-winning 3-pointer.

Nyjha Webster, Jackson Central-Merry: Webster had nine points.

Madison Hart, Gibson County: Hart had 23 points in the 71-34 win over Dresden.

Evyn Cantrell, Gibson County: Cantrell had 12 points.

Lilly Kee, Huntingdon: Kee had 22 points in the 76-55 loss over McKenzie.

Sophie Singleton, Huntingdon: Singleton had 14 points.

Briley Auvenshine, McKenzie: Auvenshine had 19 points.

Mikaela Reynolds, McKenzie: Reynolds had 14 points.

Katie Chesser, McKenzie: Chesser had 14 points.

Dani Dyer, McKenzie: Dyer had 12 points.

Ti'Mia Lawson, Jackson South Side: Lawson had 12 points, eight rebounds, two assists and two steals in the 42-32 win over Fayette Ware.

Jaidynn Askins, Jackson South Side: Askins had nine points, seven rebounds, four steals, one assist and one block.

Olivia Lee, TCA: Lee had 27 points, eight rebounds and four assists in the 57-43 win over Greenfield.

Carden Vailes, TCA: Vailes had eight points, four steals, two rebounds, one assist and one block.

Bailey Morris, Camden: Morris had 19 points in the 62-52 loss to Henry County.

Boys

Cole Pierpoint, Big Sandy: Pierpoint had 26 points and 13 rebounds in the 41-32 win over Bruceton.

Mikey Rushing, Big Sandy: Rushing had 18 points.

Andtrayvin Stewart, Bolivar: Stewart had 22 points and five assists in the 81-54 win over Hardin County

Dantrez Caldwell, Bolivar: Caldweel had 17 points, four rebounds and four assists.

Haydn Moten, Crockett County: Moten had 12 points in the 55-49 win over Milan.

Brandon Guyton, Crockett County: Guyton had 10 points.

Juwan McLemore, Crockett County: McLemore had 10 points.

Jason Hunt, Peabody: Hunt had 44 points and seven rebounds in the 78-69 win over South Gibson.

Demarkus Kee, Peabody: Kee had 17 points, 11 rebounds and 10 assists.

Derek Kee, Peabody: Kee had 12 points and 10 rebounds.

Makell Melton, South Gibson: Melton made four 3-pointers and had 19 points.

Bryson Robbins, South Gibson: Robbins made three 3-pointers and had 19 points.

Sam Brantley, South Gibson: Brantley had 11 points.

Cameron Clark, South Gibson: Clark had 11 points.

Telvin Polk, Middleton: Polk had 23 points in the win 58-35 win over Corinth (MS).

Matt Scates, Greenfield: Scates had 18 points and 16 rebounds in the 58-38 loss to TCA.

Ayden Shaw, Jackson Christian: Shaw had 16 points in the 57-44 loss to Lexington.

DJ Traylor, Jackson Christian: Traylor had 14 points.

Luke Ledbetter, Scotts Hill: Ledbetter had 21 points in the 74-53 win over Collinwood.

Riley McClain, Scotts Hill: McClain had 20 points.

Ripken Clenny, Scotts Hill: Clenny had 10 points.

Brayden Waller, TCA: Waller had 12 points, 14 rebounds, one steal and one block in the 58-38 win over Greenfield.

Trace Robinson, TCA: Robinson had 11 points, five rebounds, five assists, four steals and a block.

Luke Mauldin, TCA: Mauldin had 10 points, five rebounds and two steals.

Ricko Sain, Jackson South Side: 18 points, seven rebounds and three assists in the 73-64 win over Fayette Ware.

Kobe Ward, Jackson South Side: 18 points and three assists.

Jaylen Cole, Jackson South Side: 15 points, five rebounds and two assists.

Monday

Girls

Nyjha Webster, Jackson Central-Merry: Webster had 11 points, six rebounfs and two blocks in the 47-36 win over Ripley.

Rreil Coman, Jackson Central-Merry: Coman had 11 points and four steals.

Chloee Swearingen, Adamsville: Swearingen had 20 points and 10 rebounds in the 63-36 win over Clarksburg.

Jada Wynn, Adamsville: Wynn had 13 points and eight rebounds.

Sarah Simmons, Lexington: Simmons had 18 points in the 68-62 win over Sacred Heart.

Maliyah Hughes, Sacred Heart: Hughes had 31 points, six rebounds and six steals.

Briana Green, Sacred Heart: Green had 15 points and six rebounds.

Jasmine Blankenship, Sacred Heart: Blankenship had 12 points.

Brooklyn Wilkerson, Scotts Hill: Wilkerson had 16 points in the 60-15 win over Carroll Academy.

Kaylin Wade, Scotts Hill: Wade scored 10 points.

Boys

Bryson Robbins, South Gibson: Robbins had 19 points in the 61-28 win over Madison.

Trey Trull, Sacred Heart: Trull had 14 points and 10 rebounds in the 57-50 win over Lexington.

Xander Taylor, Sacred Heart: Taylor had 17 points.

Justin Gaines, Sacred Heart: Gaines had nine points and six rebounds.

Jake Keyl, Sacred Heart: Keyl had seven points, four rebounds and took four charges.

Drew Morris, USJ: Morris had 10 points and three rebounds in the 41-38 loss to McKenzie.

Malachi Johnson, Scotts Hill: Johnson had 15 points in the 85-35 win over Carroll Academy.

Riley McClain, Scotts Hill: McClain had 11 points.

Luke Ledbetter, Scotts Hill: Ledbetter had 15 points.

This article originally appeared on Jackson Sun: Jackson area high school basketball top performers from Week 3: Jason Hunt with 44 points in win